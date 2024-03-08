'World's oldest bread,' dating back 8,600 years, discovered in Turkey

BREAKING Canada to resume funding to UNRWA
Canada is resuming funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). Minister of International Development Ahmed Hussen is expected to say more, soon.
Archeologists in Turkey say they have discovered the world’s oldest known bread, dating back to 6600 BC.
A largely destroyed oven structure was found in an area called “Mekan 66,” where there are adjoining mudbrick houses, at the archeological site of Çatalhöyük in the southern Turkish province of Konya, according to Turkey’s Necmettin Erbakan University Science and Technology Research and Application Center (BİTAM).
Around the oven, archeologists found wheat, barley, pea seeds and a palm-sized, round, “spongy” residue, it said in a press release Wednesday.
Analyses determined that the organic residue was 8,600-year-old, uncooked, fermented bread.
“We can say that this find at Çatalhöyük is the oldest bread in the world,” archeologist Ali Umut Türkcan, head of the Excavation Delegation and an associate professor at Anadolu University in Turkey, told Turkish state news outlet Anadolu Agency Wednesday.
“It is a smaller version of a loaf of bread. It has a finger pressed in the center, it has not been baked, but it has been fermented and has survived to the present day with the starches inside. There is no similar example of something like this to date,” he added.
Scanning electron microscope images showed air spaces in the sample, with the sighting of starch grains “eliminating our suspicions,” biologist Salih Kavak, a lecturer at Gaziantep University in Turkey, said in the release.
He added that analyses uncovered chemicals found in plants and indicators of fermentation. Flour and water had been mixed in, with the bread having been prepared next to the oven and kept for a while.
“It is an exciting discovery for Turkey and the world,” Kavak said.
The organic matter – both wood and bread – was preserved by thin clay that covered the structure, according to Türkcan.
Çatalhöyük, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site, was home to approximately 8,000 people during the Neolithic period, between around 10,000 BC to 2,000 BC, and is one of the world’s first places of urbanization, according to BITAM.
Research at the well-preserved site has revealed distinctive housing layouts and extensive features such as wall paintings and reliefs – causing it to be considered “the most significant human settlement documenting early settled agricultural life of a Neolithic community,” according to the UNESCO website.
“Çatalhöyük was already the center of many firsts. The world’s first weavings were already in Çatalhöyük when it was excavated. Wooden artifacts were also in Çatalhöyük. Wall paints and paintings were added to this. Konya and Turkey are very lucky in this sense,” Türkcan said.
Here's a look at Canadian towns, cities and even entire provinces that have offered incentives to entice future residents, ranging from grants to land listed for only $1.
As Ottawa police continue to investigate the worst mass killing in the city's history, CTV News has learned the primary weapon used in the attack was similar to a hunting knife.
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including overheated adapters and hot peppers with undeclared gluten.
No charges will be laid in the fraud investigation into the 2017 United Conservative Party leadership race, Alberta RCMP announced Friday.
An Ontario family said they were shocked to learn that repairing their 2018 van would cost them more than $55,000.
For more than a century, many people of Irish descent have faced a daunting predicament when searching for details about their families’ pasts. But officials from a genealogy company hope a newly digitized trove of records — spanning more than 160 years — will be the key to unlocking many family history puzzles.
Hudson's Bay announced Friday that it will begin stocking the U.S. retailer's children's apparel brand Cat & Jack in its department stores and online on March 14.
The man found to have driven the getaway car in the daylight shooting of an up-and-coming Toronto rapper in 2020 has been sentenced to life, with no chance of parole for 15 years.
Who was responsible for the decision not to warn the public when a convicted sex offender was released into Kelowna, B.C., where he allegedly went on to victimize another child?
The Canadian economy added 41,000 jobs in February as employment gains continue to lag strong population growth in the country.
A Mexican man says his family has lost out on a planned trip to Vancouver after the Canadian government's sudden change in visa requirements went into effect last week.
The search is on for the next leader of the Canadian Armed Forces — and it's long past time that a woman became chief of the defence staff, observers say.
Donald Trump cemented his grip on the Republican National Committee on Friday after his daughter-in-law and another ally assumed top leadership posts amid a debate among members over whether the organization should help pay his legal bills.
Passengers had to be evacuated from a United Airlines plane after it rolled off a runway and got stuck in the grass in Houston Friday morning.
The U.S. embassy in Russia warned that 'extremists' had imminent plans for an attack in Moscow, hours after Russian security services said they had foiled a planned shooting at a synagogue by a cell from the Afghan arm of Islamic State.
At least five people were killed and 10 others injured when airdropped aid packages fell on them in the Al Shati camp west of Gaza City, according to a journalist on the scene.
Presidential candidate Donald Trump raised concerns about banning TikTok ahead of a vote next week by the U.S. House of Representatives that would give TikTok owner ByteDance about six months to divest the popular short video app.
Pope Francis appeared in good form on Friday in his first parish visit outside the Vatican this year, delivering his homily and hearing confessions after a lingering bout of the flu had sent him to the hospital for tests and forced him to cancel some appointments last week.
Fewer Canadians than at almost any point since the party was elected with Justin Trudeau as leader are considering voting for the federal Liberals, according to the latest tracking by Nanos Research.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won't say whether Canada intends to restore funding to a UN relief agency operating in the Gaza Strip.
Getting only a few hours of sleep per day may do more harm than just causing a groggy day at the office — it may put you at higher risk for developing Type 2 diabetes, a new study has found.
A clinical trial’s encouraging results won U.S. Food and Drug Administration breakthrough therapy status for an LSD formulation to treat generalized anxiety disorder, Mind Medicine Inc. announced Thursday.
Russian state-backed hackers gained access to some of Microsoft’s core software systems in a hack first disclosed in January, the company said Friday, revealing a more extensive and serious intrusion into Microsoft’s systems than previously known.
The U.S. military is developing portable UFO detection kits to collect better data on reports of sightings as the Pentagon says there is no evidence of alien technology found in any government investigation.
Are you a fan of Marilyn Monroe and would like to talk to a very realistic digital version of her? That could now be possible.
Some of the world's biggest actors and musicians will be attending Hollywood's most anticipated event this Sunday. Here's how you can watch the Oscars live.
Eight years after the last instalment in the movie series, Jack Black has returned as the lovable, accident-prone Po in 'Kung Fu Panda 4.'
The 96th Academy Awards will held in Los Angeles on Sunday, and a popular East Coast filmmaker will be in attendance in the hopes of leaving with an Oscar.
The CEOs of four of Canada's biggest banks received an average $11 million in compensation last year, despite most of them failing to meet performance targets.
Lotto 649's $58 million Gold Ball Jackpot was won last night. On top of the classic $5 million dollar jackpot, each draw also comes with a guaranteed prize.
Joey Votto has agreed to a non-roster invite with the Toronto Blue Jays, the former National League MVP said on social media.
Welcome to skijoring: An extreme — and quirky — winter sport that celebrates the unlikely melding of rodeo and ski culture in the U.S. Mountain West.
The Winnipeg Jets are loading up with an eye toward a long playoff run.
Battery electric vehicles will be, on average, cheaper to produce than a comparable internal combustion engine by 2027 thanks to new manufacturing methods that are lowering production costs, market research firm Gartner said on Thursday.
Waterloo regional police are looking for suspects after a Lamborghini was stolen from Wilmot Township.
