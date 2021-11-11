It's set to be one of the largest private residence yachts in the world when it launches in 2024, but what does a luxury apartment on board the 728 foot (221 metres) Somnio actually look like?

Interior renderings of the US$600 million vessel have just been unveiled, offering a glimpse inside what's being described as the world's first "yacht liner."

While all 39 of the floating apartments, which come with a private balcony or terrace, are said to be "fully customizable," some of the options showcased include huge shell-shaped beds, expansive living areas with ocean views, and wall-length mirrors.

FLOATING HOMES

Prices start from around $11 million, with sizes ranging from 1,600 to 6,500 square feet -- the largest condo takes up most of the top deck.

Somnio, which means "to dream '' in Latin, was designed by Winch Design and Tillberg Design of Sweden, and will be built by Norwegian ship designer and builder VARD.

The interior renderings were devised by Winch Design, Tillberg Design of Sweden along with Luttenberger Design.

Those who snap up a condo on "the most exclusive address in the world" will get to work with one of the design teams for up to three months in order to "decide the room configurations and select the materials, furniture, lighting and artwork."

EXCLUSIVE ADDRESS

A gym, a library, inside and outside dining spaces, "distinct" dressing areas and a "vast living room space with 270-degree forward views" are among the options available, although the layout is to be based on the buyer's preferences.

The identity of the owners will be kept secret, but all residents will have access to full concierge services "for both onboard and land-based needs."

"As the only residential superyacht in the world, we are delighted to work with designers that complement our exacting standards," Captain Erik Bredhe, co-founder of Somnio, said in a statement.

"Our owners will experience only the best, as is befitting of a yacht of this nature."

SUSTAINABILITY FOCUS

According to its designers, sustainability will be a key focus for Somnio, which is to be constructed with the "latest clean engine technology" along with materials and products to "create environmentally responsible interior design with a reduced impact" where possible.

Among the shared on board amenities onboard available include a 10,000-bottle capacity wine cellar and tasting room along with a lounge located in the ship's bow, a spa, a movie theater, restaurants and a beach club.

Residents will be charged an annual fee to cover expenses like maintenance and repairs, along with fuel and food.

A spokesperson for the project tells CNN Travel that Somnio has attracted exceptional interest since it was unveiled earlier this year, with some apartments already sold.

At present, The World, which measures 643 feet, is the largest private residential yacht on the globe, with a combination of studios as well as one to three-bedroom apartments on board.