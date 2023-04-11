U.S. President Biden celebrating diplomacy, his ancestry on trip to Ireland
U.S. President Joe Biden embarked Tuesday on a journey of diplomatic and family celebration, highlighting the U.S. role of 25 years ago in ending deadly bloodshed in Northern Ireland while catching up with distant relatives in the Republic of Ireland. It's his first trip back as America's president.
Monday marked a quarter-century since the Good Friday Agreement, signed on that day in April 1998, ended decades of violence in Northern Ireland that killed 3,600 people. Northern Ireland, which is part of the United Kingdom, is observing the milestone anniversary with a reunion of key players in the peace process along with Biden's visit.
Deep divisions remain over the conflict's legacy, and U.K. authorities in March raised the terrorism threat level in Northern Ireland to "severe," warning of IRA dissidents opposed to the peace process and set on attacks. Youths threw gasoline bombs and set a police vehicle on fire during a dissident march in Londonderry on Monday.
Biden said last month that nothing would change his travel plans.
"They can't keep me out," he said.
The Democratic president embarked Tuesday on a four-day visit to both countries, including appearances in Belfast, the capital and largest city in Northern Ireland; in Dublin, the capital of the Republic of Ireland; and in County Louth and County Mayo, on Ireland's East and West coasts, respectively. He will also address Ireland's Parliament.
Biden is expected to arrive in Belfast on Tuesday night. He will spend about half a day there on Wednesday, meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak before going to Ulster University to mark the Good Friday accord anniversary with other dignitaries and players in the peace process.
Afterward, Biden will travel to Dublin and then head to County Louth, where the 80-year-old will dive into the Irish ancestry of which he is immensely proud and speaks about often.
Biden will hold separate meetings Thursday in Dublin with Irish President Michael Higgins and Prime Minister Leo Varadkar before the address to Parliament and a dinner banquet. Varadkar visited Biden in the Oval Office last month on St. Patrick's Day.
The president will spend Friday, the final day of the trip, in County Mayo, exploring family genealogy and giving a speech about ties between the U.S. and Ireland in front of a 19th century cathedral that the White House said was partly built using bricks supplied by his great-great-great-grandfather, Edward Blewitt, a brickmaker and civil engineer.
"The president is very much looking forward to that trip and to celebrating the deep historic ties that our two countries and our two people continue to share," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said.
Ending decades of sectarian violence in Northern Ireland, a period referred to as "the Troubles," meant balancing competing identities in the country, which remained in the United Kingdom when the rest of Ireland won independence a century ago. Irish nationalists in the north -- most of them Catholic -- seek union with the Republic of Ireland, while largely Protestant unionists want to stay with the U.K.
The Good Friday Agreement, struck on April 10, 1998, after almost two years of U.S.-backed talks, committed armed groups to stop fighting, ended direct British rule and set up a Northern Ireland legislature and government with power shared between unionist and nationalist parties.
But Britain's exit from the European Union, which left Northern Ireland poised uneasily between the rest of Britain and EU member Ireland, has upset a delicate political balance, including the power-sharing system set up by the peace accord.
The Northern Ireland Assembly has not sat for more than a year, after the main unionist party pulled out of the government to protest new trade rules for Northern Ireland brought in after Brexit.
A more recent accord between the U.K. and the EU, known as the Windsor Framework, addresses some of the issues that arose around commerce and goods sent across the Irish Sea from Great Britain to Northern Ireland. Biden has praised the framework as an important step in maintaining the peace, though Northern Ireland's political leaders have called for changes.
Asked as he prepared to leave Washington about his priorities for the trip, Biden said, "Make sure the Irish accords and the Windsor agreement stay in place. Keep the peace. That's the main thing."
Max Bergmann, director of the Europe, Russia and Eurasia program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank in Washington, said he would expect Biden to use the anniversary to highlight the positive role the U.S. can play in forging peace around the world.
"This is a real success, 25 years later, of U.S. diplomacy, where the U.S. was asked and then played a very critical role in bridging the divide between two of its friends and partners," Bergmann said in an interview. "I think this is a moment to mark that progress can happen in the world and the United States can play a central role in it."
Excitement over Biden's trip has been growing in the town of Ballina, from which one of the president's great-great-grandfathers left for the United States in 1850.
Buildings are getting fresh coats of paint and American flags are being hung from shopfronts in Ballina, a bustling agricultural town of about 10,000 residents at the mouth of the River Moy in western Ireland. The center of town already has a mural of a beaming Biden, erected in 2020.
Many people from Ballina and the surrounding County Mayo moved to Pennsylvania in the 19th century, and Ballina is twinned with Scranton, Biden's hometown.
Joe Blewitt, a distant cousin who first met Biden when he visited Ballina as vice president in 2016, told The Associated Press that the U.S. leader pledged to return once he'd won the presidency.
"He said, 'I'm going to come back into Ballina.' And sure to God he's going to come back into Ballina," Blewitt said. "His Irish roots are really deep in his heart."
The 43-year-old plumber was among Biden relations invited to the White House for St. Patrick's Day last month. Blewitt said it was a "surreal" experience; it included a half-hour private meeting with Biden.
Biden, who was accompanied on the trip by his sister Valerie and son Hunter, often peppers his public remarks with sayings from his late mother and father, and he regularly quotes Irish poets, including Seamus Heaney and William Butler Yeats. He recently boasted to White House guests that the mansion was designed and built by an Irish American, James Hoban.
Ireland's Irish Family History Centre says Biden "is among the most `Irish' of all U.S. Presidents" -- 10 of his 16 great-great-grandparents were from the Emerald Isle. All left for the U.S. during the Great Famine of the mid-19th century, which killed an estimated 1 million people.
More than 30 million people in the U.S., or about 1 in 10, claim Irish ancestry.
The trip is also a reminder of the role of Irish Americans in U.S. political life.
Ireland has warmly welcomed American presidents since John F. Kennedy, also of Irish descent, became the first to visit in 1963. Barack Obama got a jubilant reception in 2011 when he visited the tiny hamlet of Moneygall, home to one of his great-great-great-grandfathers.
------
Lawless reported from Ballina, Ireland
MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Impossible to continue': Trudeau Foundation CEO, board resign
The president and CEO of the Pierre Elliot Trudeau Foundation as well as its entire board of directors are resigning, citing the 'politicization of the Foundation.'
'Nothing short of insanity,' advocates say of sentence for man with recovery centre success story
A Manitoba man who underwent an addictions recovery program while facing serious charges says his life was on the upswing. Then he was sent to prison.
Trudeau announces new military aid, bilateral agreements during Ukraine PM's visit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a range of new military, economic and cultural measures to support Ukraine in its war with Russia on Tuesday as he hosted a visit by his Ukrainian counterpart to Toronto.
Louisville shooter legally bought gun a week ago: police
The bank employee who opened fire at his Louisville workplace targeted specific people with the rifle he bought legally a week earlier, police said Tuesday.
Instability in housing market leaving Canadians with mixed feelings: RBC poll
While a drop in home prices is making some Canadians feel optimistic, others are still feeling uncertain as they rearrange their home-buying plans, according to a new RBC poll.
Pope wants light shed on 40-year-old mystery of missing Vatican girl
One of Italy's most enduring mysteries - the disappearance of a Vatican schoolgirl 40 years ago - entered a new chapter on Tuesday when her brother met with a Vatican investigator whom Pope Francis has given free rein to get to the bottom of the case wherever it may lead.
Ontario introduces new 'ultra-low' overnight hydro pricing
The Ontario government is introducing a new “ultra-low overnight” electricity plan that can benefit shift workers and individuals who charge electric vehicles while they sleep.
Post-sex pill seen as new tool to fight rising STD rates
U.S. health officials released data Tuesday showing how chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis cases have been accelerating, but doctors are hoping an old drug will help fight the sexually transmitted infections.
When it comes to AI search results, Canadians are skeptical: survey
Advancements in artificial intelligence have dominated headlines, but the majority of Canadians still do not trust the technology to give them factual information, a new survey shows.
Canada
-
2 Canadian women released from Syrian camp set to appear in Brampton, Ont., court
Two Canadian women who were arrested after returning to Canada from a prison camp in northeastern Syria last week are expected to appear in a Brampton, Ont., court today.
-
'Impossible to continue': Trudeau Foundation CEO, board resign
The president and CEO of the Pierre Elliot Trudeau Foundation as well as its entire board of directors are resigning, citing the 'politicization of the Foundation.'
-
Thousands of power outages remain in Quebec 6 days after ice storm
Thousands of Quebecers are still without electricity six days after a deadly ice storm downed trees and damaged power lines. Most of the outages are in the Montreal and Laval areas, with the remainder mainly in Outatouais and Montérégie.
-
Manitoba premier says Orange Shirt Day will not be a stat holiday this year
The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, known as Orange Shirt Day, will not be a statutory holiday this year in Manitoba.
-
B.C. business's Bud Light sign referencing Kid Rock comments elicits controversy
A sign outside a business in Sooke is making waves in the local community.
-
Ontario introduces new 'ultra-low' overnight hydro pricing
The Ontario government is introducing a new “ultra-low overnight” electricity plan that can benefit shift workers and individuals who charge electric vehicles while they sleep.
World
-
What we know about the major Pentagon intelligence leak
The Biden administration is scrambling to assess and contain the fallout from a major leak of classified Pentagon documents that has rattled US officials, members of Congress and key allies in recent days.
-
U.S., Philippines hold largest war drills near disputed waters
American and Filipino forces on Tuesday launched their largest combat exercises in decades in the Philippines and its waters across the disputed South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait, where Washington has repeatedly warned China over its increasingly aggressive actions.
-
Black lawmaker who was expelled reinstated to Tennessee seat
One of the two Black Democrats who were expelled last week from the GOP-led Tennessee House was reinstated Monday after Nashville's governing council voted to send him straight back to the legislature.
-
Pope wants light shed on 40-year-old mystery of missing Vatican girl
One of Italy's most enduring mysteries - the disappearance of a Vatican schoolgirl 40 years ago - entered a new chapter on Tuesday when her brother met with a Vatican investigator whom Pope Francis has given free rein to get to the bottom of the case wherever it may lead.
-
Taiwan's Tsai says China not being 'responsible' with drills
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen has condemned China's military drills in the Taiwan Strait, saying Tuesday that China did not demonstrate the 'responsible' behaviour of a major Asian nation.
-
A punch in the face for Xi caricature: Taiwan air force badge goes viral
Taiwanese are rushing to buy patches being worn by their air force pilots that depict a Formosan black bear punching Winnie the Pooh - representing China's President Xi Jinping - as a defiant symbol of the island's resistance to Chinese war games.
Politics
-
'Impossible to continue': Trudeau Foundation CEO, board resign
The president and CEO of the Pierre Elliot Trudeau Foundation as well as its entire board of directors are resigning, citing the 'politicization of the Foundation.'
-
Trudeau announces new military aid, bilateral agreements during Ukraine PM's visit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a range of new military, economic and cultural measures to support Ukraine in its war with Russia on Tuesday as he hosted a visit by his Ukrainian counterpart to Toronto.
-
Prime minister's chief of staff set to testify Friday on foreign interference
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chief of staff, Katie Telford, will appear before a parliamentary committee on Friday.
Health
-
Post-sex pill seen as new tool to fight rising STD rates
U.S. health officials released data Tuesday showing how chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis cases have been accelerating, but doctors are hoping an old drug will help fight the sexually transmitted infections.
-
U.K. junior doctors begin 4-day strike, seeking hefty pay hike
Tens of thousands of doctors walked off the job across England on Tuesday, kicking off a four-day strike billed as the most disruptive in the history of the U.K.'s public health service.
-
A small shift in temperature could have a big effect on how lung transplants are performed worldwide
Canadian transplant scientists say they may be able to help boost the number of lungs available for transplants, all with a simple tweak of temperature.
Sci-Tech
-
'Stunning' NASA star photo could hold clues to origin of human life
NASA's James Webb telescope captured an image of an exploding star that could help piece together the origins of space dust and human life.
-
When it comes to AI search results, Canadians are skeptical: survey
Advancements in artificial intelligence have dominated headlines, but the majority of Canadians still do not trust the technology to give them factual information, a new survey shows.
-
Inside the international sting operation to catch North Korean crypto hackers
A team of South Korean spies and American private investigators teamed up to track and attempt to recover $100 million stolen from a California cryptocurrency firm by North Korean hackers. And when the moment came, they would have only a few minutes before it could be laundered to safety.
Entertainment
-
Mexican ballad singer Julian Figueroa dies at 27
Mexican ballad singer Julian Figueroa has died at the age of 27, his mother confirmed Monday.
-
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi hint they're engaged
British actress Millie Bobby Brown has fans thinking she and partner, Jake Bongiovi, are engaged, after the couple posted photos to social media on Tuesday.
-
Why are there so many good TV shows to watch right now?
Most shows used to kick off in the fall, air big episodes in November and February, and go out with a bang in May. Baby announcements, marriage proposals and sudden deaths were just a few of the popular plot twists used in spring season finales to hook viewers and build anticipation for the fall season.
Business
-
IMF: Prolonged high inflation dims outlook for world economy
The outlook for the world economy this year has dimmed in the face of chronically high inflation, rising interest rates and uncertainties resulting from the collapse of two big American banks.
-
Hungary forces new energy deals with Russia amid Ukraine war
Hungary signed new agreements Tuesday to ensure its continued access to Russian energy, a sign of the country's continuing diplomatic and trade ties with Moscow that have confounded some European leaders amid the war in Ukraine.
-
Oil and gas sector routinely targeted by cyber attackers, experts say
Cybersecurity experts say they aren't surprised by the revelation contained within a package of leaked U.S. intelligence documents suggesting Russian-backed hackers successfully gained access to Canada's natural gas distribution network.
Lifestyle
-
U.S. President Biden celebrating diplomacy, his ancestry on trip to Ireland
U.S. President Joe Biden embarked Tuesday on a journey of diplomatic and family celebration, highlighting the U.S. role of 25 years ago in ending deadly bloodshed in Northern Ireland while catching up with distant relatives in the Republic of Ireland. It's his first trip back as America's president.
-
How one woman burnt out by a busy Toronto job 'redefined happiness' after moving to a cabin in the north
Suffering from burnout after years of working a high-pressure job in Toronto, Danielle d’Entremont decided to change her life and move north, ending up in a cabin in the Yukon with no running water.
-
More than half of Canadians aren't saving enough money for retirement: survey
More than half of Canadians say they don't have enough money left at the end of the month to save for retirement, a new survey says.
Sports
-
Canada downs U.S. 4-3 in dramatic shootout at women's worlds; quarterfinals up next
Canada survived a blown 3-1 lead late in regulation to beat the United States 4-3 in the final preliminary round game for both teams at the women's world hockey championship Monday.
-
Blue Jays play 1st home game of the season at Rogers Centre tonight. Here's what you need to know
After playing their first 10 games of the season on the road, the Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Detroit Tigers tonight at the newly-renovated Rogers Centre.
-
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney see Wrexham dream move one step closer
Ryan Reynolds punched the air before turning to embrace Rob McElhenney as the Hollywood stars moved a big step closer to their dream of leading Welsh soccer team Wrexham to promotion.
Autos
-
'Explosion of fire': 2 children die in NYC e-bike fire; 4 survive
An electric bicycle powered by a lithium ion battery is being blamed for a fatal fire on Monday in New York City that killed two children, marking the latest in a string of e-bike-related fires in the city.
-
Toronto man unknowingly buys stolen $60,000 truck from dealership
A Toronto man says he bought a truck from a dealership last summer that turned out to be stolen.
-
4 in 10 Americans say next vehicle will be electric: Poll
Many Americans aren't yet sold on going electric for their next cars, a new poll shows, with high prices and too few charging stations the main deterrents. About 4 in 10 U.S. adults are at least somewhat likely to switch, but the history-making shift from the country's century-plus love affair with gas-driven vehicles still has a ways to travel.