These are the 'happiest' large cities in Canada, according to a new report

A new report by Point2, a real estate news website, ranked the 100 largest cities in Canada ranked based on various “happiness” factors including median after-tax income, poverty rate, perceived health and commute time.

Point2 says it analyzed “the 100 largest census subdivisions (cities) based on the most recent data from Statistics Canada 2021 Census of Population.”

Ontario municipalities dominated the list, with seven cities in the top 10 and 42 in the top 100.

Caledon, Ontario topped the list as the happiest among Canada’s largest cities with a happy index rating of 67 out of a maximum of 100, according to the report.

Milton, Halton Hills, Clarington and Burlington round out the top five as homes for some of Canada’s happiest residents.

According to Point2, Quebec is home to seven of the top 20 happiest large cities in Canada, with Lévis ranked sixth and Saguenay in the ninth spot.

There is only one city in B.C.—District of North Vancouver—ranked among the top 10, landing in eighth.

None of the Canadian cities analyzed in the report ranked high in all 30 factors that would get them a “maximum happiness” index of 100, the reported cited.

Here are the top 20 happiest large cities in Canada and their index scores, according to Point2:

1. Caledon, Ont.: 67.41

2. Milton, Ont.: 63.79

3. Halton Hills, Ont.: 63.06

4. Clarington, Ont.: 62.50

5. Burlington, Ont.: 62.47

6. Lévis, Que.: 61.34

7. Oakville, Ont.: 61.08

8. District of North Vancouver, BC: 60.76

9. Saguenay, Que.: 60.70

10. Aurora, Ont.: 60.57

11. Repentigny, Que.: 60.00

12. Blainville, Que.: 59.82

13. Terrebonne, Que.: 59.75

14. Newmarket, Ont.: 59.69

15. Vaughan, Ont.: 59.67

16. Granby, Que.: 58.89

17. Ajax, Ont.: 58.32

18. Port Coquitlam, B.C.: 58.28

19. Whitby, Ont.: 58.18

20. Laval, Que.: 58.02

Breaking down the data by region, Alberta dominated the Prairies with seven cities in the top 10. Regina and Saskatoon represented Saskatchewan in the fourth and sixth spots, along with Winnipeg in the eighth spot.

When it comes to Atlantic Canada, St. John’s, and Halifax and Cape Breton are home to the happiest residents.

Methodology

For this study, Point2 considered the 100 largest Census Subdivisions (Cities) based on the most recent data from Statistics Canada 2021 Census of Population. The report uses a combination of ranking scores and weighted averages. Point2 analyzed 30 metrics, each graded on a 100-point scale, with an index of 100 representing “maximum happiness”. Metrics were grouped into four happiness dimensions or categories with equal weights, as follows: Economy & Real Estate: Percentage of Owner Households, Median After-Tax Household Income; Percentage of Population Spending less than 30% of Income on Housing, Unemployment Rate, Poverty Rate, Gini Index (inequality index on adjusted after-tax household income); Health & Wellbeing: Life Expectancy (Years), Perceived Health, Perceived Mental Health, Perceived Life Stress, Mood Disorder (depression, bipolar disorder, mania, or dysthymia), Regular Participation in Sports, Hours Worked; Community & Environment: Volunteer Rate, Charity Donor Rate, Sense of Belonging to Local Community, Average Greenness, Air Quality, Temperature, Rainfall, Snowfall, Performing Arts Businesses per 10,000 residents, Spectator Sports Businesses per 10,000 residents, Heritage Institutions per 10,000 residents, and Amusement Parks & Arcades per 10,000 residents; Location & Demographics: Crime Severity Index, Commute Time (minutes), Walk Score, Percentage of Divorced or Separated, Percentage of People Who Moved from Outside the City in the Last 5 Years;

Data per Statistics Canada is at city level, with exceptions where lack thereof led to data on the next available standard geographical area being used instead (ex.: metro, province, region). Data on Temperature, Rainfall, and Snowfall as per climate.weather.gc.ca. Walk Score® as per walkscore.com; The study uses a Walk Score estimate based on 15 geographical points distributed citywide for the following locations: Greater Sudbury, Chatham-Kent, Clarington, Strathcona County, Cape Breton, North Vancouver DM, Kawartha Lakes, Caledon, Wood Buffalo, Norfolk County, and Mirabel.

Reporting for this story was paid for through The Afghan Journalists in Residence Project funded by Meta.