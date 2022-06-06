The world's biggest four-day work week pilot begins
Thousands of U.K. workers are starting a four-day work week from Monday with no cut to their pay in the largest trial of its kind.
The pilot, which will last for six months, involves 3,300 workers spanning 70 companies, ranging from providers of financial services to a fish-and-chip restaurant.
During the program, workers receive 100% of their pay for working only 80% of their usual week, in exchange for promising to maintain 100% of their productivity.
The program is being run by not-for-profit 4 Day Week Global, Autonomy, a think tank, and the 4 Day Week U.K. Campaign in partnership with researchers from Cambridge University, Oxford University and Boston College.
Sienna O'Rourke, brand manager at Pressure Drop Brewing, an independent brewery in London, told CNN Business that the company's biggest goal was to improve the mental health and well-being of its employees.
"The pandemic [has] made us think a great deal about work and how people organize their lives," she said. "We're doing this to improve the lives of our staff and be part of a progressive change in the world."
Given the company manufactures and ships products, workers have less flexibility about when and where they work, O'Rourke said. But any difficulties in navigating holiday and sick leave would be tackled as a team.
Until now, Iceland had conducted the biggest pilot of a shorter working week between 2015 and 2019, with 2,500 public sector workers involved in two large trials. Those trials found no corresponding drop in productivity among participants, and a dramatic increase in employee well-being.
Calls to shorten the working week have gathered steam in recent years in several countries. As millions of employees switched to remote work during the pandemic — cutting onerous commuting time and costs — calls for greater flexibility have only grown louder.
Government-backed trials are set to take place in Spain and Scotland later this year, the 4 Day Week Campaign said in a press release.
Joe O'Connor, CEO of 4 Day Week Global, said that the workers have shown they can work "shorter and smarter."
"As we emerge from the pandemic, more and more companies are recognizing that the new frontier for competition is quality of life, and that reduced-hour, output-focused working is the vehicle to give them a competitive edge," he said in the statement.
Researchers will measure the impact the new working pattern will have on productivity levels, gender equality, the environment as well as worker well-being.
The-CNN-Wire
MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
It's 'high time' that authorities revise definition of 'fully vaccinated': experts
As more evidence emerges on the efficacy of third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, experts say it's high time public health authorities revise the definition of 'fully vaccinated' to include a booster dose.
Judge expected to impose stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard today
An Ontario judge is expected to impose stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard this morning, a day after the Hedley frontman was found guilty of raping an Ottawa woman.
On D-Day anniversary, battle over Juno Beach condo development wages on
On the 78th anniversary of the D-Day operation in France, a battle against a proposed condo development set to be constructed on Juno Beach wages on.
Platinum Jubilee party ends, now The Monarchy looks to the future
After four days of parades, street parties and a gala concert celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne, the Platinum Jubilee celebrations ended Sunday with a queen's wave from Buckingham Palace and the crowds outside singing 'God Save the Queen.' But as the tributes to Elizabeth's lifetime of service begin to fade, Britain is left with the reality that the second Elizabethan age is in its twilight.
Trial set to start for federal public servant charged in shipbuilding leak case
The trial of a federal public servant accused of leaking cabinet secrets about a shipbuilding project is set to begin this morning.
China warns Canada over air patrols monitoring North Korea sanctions busting
China's foreign ministry warned Canada on Monday of potential 'severe consequences' of any 'risky provocation,' after Canada's military last week accused Chinese warplanes of harassing its patrol aircraft monitoring North Korea sanctions busting.
Jacob Hoggard trial exposes misconceptions about consent, say experts
The sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard turned on one central issue: consent. High-profile cases like Hoggard's have the power to shape our understanding of consent, lawyers and advocates say, exposing harmful misconceptions that pervade the courts and society at large.
'He ran me over': Attendees of B.C. residential school memorial march hit by truck
Several people were injured after a man drove his truck into a small crowd marching to honour the victims and survivors of residential schools in B.C.
These 10 gas-saving tips actually work and will save you money
Gas prices have smashed records in recent weeks as the world grapples with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and demand has soared as the economy reopens.
Canada
-
Judge expected to impose stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard today
An Ontario judge is expected to impose stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard this morning, a day after the Hedley frontman was found guilty of raping an Ottawa woman.
-
It's 'high time' that authorities revise definition of 'fully vaccinated': experts
As more evidence emerges on the efficacy of third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, experts say it's high time public health authorities revise the definition of 'fully vaccinated' to include a booster dose.
-
Gas prices in Metro Vancouver reach another record over the weekend
Metro Vancouver drivers who went to fill up their tank over the weekend were met with new record-breaking prices at the pumps.
-
Jacob Hoggard trial exposes misconceptions about consent, say experts
The sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard turned on one central issue: consent. High-profile cases like Hoggard's have the power to shape our understanding of consent, lawyers and advocates say, exposing harmful misconceptions that pervade the courts and society at large.
-
Trial set to start for federal public servant charged in shipbuilding leak case
The trial of a federal public servant accused of leaking cabinet secrets about a shipbuilding project is set to begin this morning.
-
Tax evasion trial scheduled to begin for former Calgary MP Rob Anders
A two-week trial is scheduled to begin in the tax evasion case of former Conservative member of parliament Rob Anders.
World
-
On D-Day anniversary, battle over Juno Beach condo development wages on
On the 78th anniversary of the D-Day operation in France, a battle against a proposed condo development set to be constructed on Juno Beach wages on.
-
U.S. doctor named in abortion case has nothing to do with lawsuit
Dr. Thomas Dobbs has never gotten involved in political fights over reproductive health, but his name has become shorthand for a legal case that could end abortion rights in the United States.
-
South Korea, U.S. launch eight missiles in response to North Korea missile tests
South Korea and the United States fired eight surface-to-surface missiles early on Monday off South Korea's east coast after North Korea launched a barrage of short-range ballistic missiles on Sunday, a South Korea defence ministry official said.
-
Muslim nations slam India over insulting remarks about Islam
India is facing major diplomatic outrage from Muslim-majority countries after top officials in the governing Hindu nationalist party made derogatory references to Islam and the Prophet Muhammad, drawing accusations of blasphemy across some Arab nations that have left New Delhi struggling to contain the damaging fallout.
-
Gunmen at Nigeria church shot from both inside, outside
As attackers opened fire on worshippers inside a Catholic church in southwestern Nigeria, other gunmen waited outside to kill those who tried to flee, church officials and witnesses said Monday.
-
U.K. boosts Ukraine support with high-tech missile system
The British government said Monday that the multiple-launch rocket systems it is offering to Ukraine will bring 'a significant boost in capability' for the country's efforts to resist Russia's invasion, which loomed large over D-Day commemorations in northern France.
Politics
-
On D-Day anniversary, battle over Juno Beach condo development wages on
On the 78th anniversary of the D-Day operation in France, a battle against a proposed condo development set to be constructed on Juno Beach wages on.
-
New gun legislation 'doesn't target law-abiding gun owners,' safety minister says
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino isn't ruling out the possibility of a national ban on handguns in Canada, saying the federal government is leaving 'all options on the table.'
-
Tory MP who won't disclose vaccine status asked to leave House of Commons precinct
A Conservative MP who refuses to disclose her vaccination status tried to access the House of Commons precinct after a COVID-19 vaccination mandate was imposed last year and was required to leave.
Health
-
It's 'high time' that authorities revise definition of 'fully vaccinated': experts
As more evidence emerges on the efficacy of third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, experts say it's high time public health authorities revise the definition of 'fully vaccinated' to include a booster dose.
-
Confirmed cases of monkeypox grow to 71 in Quebec
The number of confirmed monkeypox cases in Quebec has risen by nearly 20 new cases in two days to a total of 71, the Ministry of Health said Friday.
-
Results come back negative on suspected case of monkeypox in New Brunswick
The suspected case of monkeypox announced earlier this week in New Brunswick has been deemed negative by the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg.
Sci-Tech
-
Apple set to unveil new features for its most popular devices
Apple is kicking off its annual developer conference on Monday where it will show off new features coming to its most popular devices. But Apple could also tease a new product long rumored to be in development.
-
Russian-held nuclear plant faces critical shortage of spare parts, says Kyiv
Europe's largest nuclear power plant that lies in Russian-occupied Ukraine faces a critical shortage of spare parts, threatening the safety of its operations, Ukraine's military intelligence agency says.
-
China launches mission to complete space station assembly
China on Sunday launched a new three-person mission to complete assembly work on its permanent orbiting space station.
Entertainment
-
Judge expected to impose stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard today
An Ontario judge is expected to impose stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard this morning, a day after the Hedley frontman was found guilty of raping an Ottawa woman.
-
Former Bon Jovi bassist, founding member Alec John Such dies
Alec John Such, the bassist and a founding member of the iconic rock band Bon Jovi, has died. He was 70.
-
Jennifer Lopez, 'Spider-Man' highlight MTV Movie & TV Awards
Jennifer Lopez made an emotional speech about how believers and skeptics contributed to her success, as she accepted a career achievement honour at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday.
Business
-
Stocks climb on Wall Street, led by more gains in tech
Stocks are off to a higher start on Wall Street Monday led by more gains in big tech companies.
-
Depot fire latest to spotlight Bangladesh industrial safety
Authorities in Bangladesh were still struggling Monday to determine the cause of a devastating fire that killed at least 49 people, including nine firefighters, and injured more than 100 others, officials and local media reported, as experts have raised concern over the safety standard in the country's industrial sector.
-
Ontario becomes first province to mandate policies on disconnecting from work
Companies with 25 or more employees in Ontario must now have written policies on disconnecting from work thanks to a law that came into effect on June 2. Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton told CTV News the law 'was created in response to the increasingly blurred lines between work and home.'
Lifestyle
-
Queen Elizabeth 'humbled' by Platinum Jubilee response
Queen Elizabeth said on Sunday she had been 'humbled and deeply touched' by the number of people coming out to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee at the conclusion of four days of festivities to mark her 70 years on the British throne.
-
Borobudur: World's largest Buddhist temple to get more expensive
Visiting the world's largest Buddhist temple is about to get expensive.
-
Turning to the great outdoors for food; foraging community sees resurgence in Manitoba
There's a foraging boom in Manitoba as more and more residents are turning to the great outdoors to find their food.
Sports
-
-
Warriors top Celtics in Game 2 to even NBA Finals
Stephen Curry scored 29 points, Jordan Poole connected from just inside of midcourt to cap a huge third-quarter run and the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 107-88 on Sunday night in Game 2 to even the NBA Finals.
-
Canada-Panama soccer game cancelled amid contract dispute
Canada's men's soccer team has refused to play a scheduled World Cup warmup match against Panama amid a contract dispute between the players and the sport's national governing body.
Autos
-
Gas prices in Metro Vancouver reach another record over the weekend
Metro Vancouver drivers who went to fill up their tank over the weekend were met with new record-breaking prices at the pumps.
-
Gas prices jump in the GTA., dip in Vancouver Sunday; more hikes expected
The price of gasoline is expected to reach up to $2.11 or more per litre in some parts of Canada this weekend as prices continue to rise, according to Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy.
-
U.S. has over 750 complaints that Teslas brake for no reason
More than 750 Tesla owners have complained to U.S. safety regulators that cars operating on the automaker's partially automated driving systems have suddenly stopped on roadways for no apparent reason.