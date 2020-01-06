TORONTO -- Following months of rumours, Timbits-flavoured cereal is coming to grocery store shelves after all.

Tim Hortons and Post Foods Canada, the makers of Raisin Bran, Sugar Crisp and Honey Bunches of Oats, announced on Monday that cereals inspired by the birthday cake Timbit and the chocolate glazed Timbit will hit major grocery stores across the country in early 2020.

"We all know how hard it is to resist Timbits, so we are very excited to be able to bring the fun of enjoying Timbits to cereal bowls across the country," David Bagozzi, the vice president of marketing at Post Foods Canada, said in a news release. "With two of Canada's favourite Timbits flavours available in our new cereals, breakfast time will have a whole new element of fun for the entire family."

Rumours have swirled about the potential for a Timbits cereal since images of the product first appeared online back in October.

The product elicited mixed reactions at the time, and it appears little has changed in the months since. One Twitter user indicated they don’t know “what to say or how to feel” about the announcement, while another called the product “wrong on so many levels.”