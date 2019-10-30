While it’s yet to be confirmed, some Twitter users are already in a frenzy over the possibility of Timbits-themed breakfast cereal after photos of branded boxes were posted online.

In a tweet earlier this month, user Rob Turudic shared an image of what appeared to be a breakfast cereal box with the Tim Hortons logo and the word Timbits on it.

The box’s design evokes the packaging the bite-sized donuts usually come in, with the addition of anthropomorphized Timbits jumping into a milk-filled bowl of cereal.

“This is happening folks,” Turudic wrote in the caption along with the hashtags #timbits #cereal.

Another photo making the rounds online was posted by the account Cerealously last week. In that post, the user shared a photo showing several Timbits cereal boxes with chocolate glazed donuts on the front.

“As a Tim-loving Michigander, I've never been more heartbroken about a Canada exclusive,” the caption read in addition to a link to a blog post about the possible new cereal.

In both photos, the cereal boxes show the logo of Post, a brand responsible for other breakfast cereals including Shreddies, Oreo O’s, Raisin Bran, and Honey Bunches of Oats.

Tim Hortons, which is owned by Restaurant Brands International, refused to confirm or deny that Timbits-themed cereals are in the works.

“Tim Hortons is always looking into new products that may offer more choice to Canadians, however we have nothing more to share at this time,” spokesperson Meghan Giffin said in an emailed statement Wednesday.

Despite the lack of confirmation, Twitter users took to the social media platform to share their reaction.