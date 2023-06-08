Strawberry Moon creates stunning rainbows over Yosemite waterfalls

Last week's Strawberry Moon set the stage for a magical spectacle over Yosemite National Park's waterfalls.

Photographer Shreenivasan Manievannan captured lunar rainbows or moonbows, forming over the water as the full moon was shining on a clear sky over the California park.

Manievannan shared the footage he shot on June 2 and 3 on his Instagram, adding: "This is a combo of real-time video capture along with timelapse shots to capture the trailing stars on a full moon night."

June's full moon is known as the Strawberry Moon. The name, referred to in The Old Farmer’s Almanac, was given because the full moon coincides with the short season for harvesting strawberries in the north-eastern United States.