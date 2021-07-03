Advertisement
No winning ticket for Friday's $60 million Lotto Max jackpot
Published Saturday, July 3, 2021 7:52AM EDT
A Lotto Max ticket is seen in this undated file photo.
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $60 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
There were also seven Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up grabs, but none of them were won.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on July 6 will grow to an estimated $65 million, and the number of Maxmillion prizes will double to 14.