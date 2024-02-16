Move over, plant-based beef: Hello, beef-infused rice

Alexei Navalny, the fiercest foe of Russia's Putin, dead at 47: Russian authorities
Russia's prison agency says that imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died. He was 47.
Imagine eating a delicious, nourishing bowl of beef rice.
No, not beef on rice — beef rice.
That’s what a team of South Korean researchers are hoping to plate up with their newly developed hybrid rice, grown in a lab with cow muscle and fat cells inside the rice grains.
The rice — which is coloured pink — could offer a cheaper, more environmentally sustainable source of protein with a much lower carbon footprint than beef, the researchers say.
“Imagine obtaining all the nutrients we need from cell-cultured protein rice,” primary author Sohyeon Park said in a news release on Wednesday, when the study was published in the journal Matter. “Rice already has a high nutrient level, but adding cells from livestock can further boost it.”
Here’s how they do it: They first coat the rice in fish gelatin to help the meat cells latch on better. Then, they insert cow muscle and fat stem cells into the rice grains, which are left to culture in a petri dish.
Animals have microscopic “biological scaffolds” that help cells grow to form tissue and organs, and rice grains have a porous, organized structure that mimic this scaffolding, as well as molecules that further nourish these cells, the study said.
The meat cells then grow on the surface of the rice grain and inside the grain itself. After about 9 to 11 days, you get the final product — which the study describes as “reminiscent of microbeef sushi and has a different texture, nutritional profile, and flavour than traditional rice grains.”
The beef rice is firmer and more brittle than the typically sticky, soft texture of regular rice — and is higher in protein and fat, the study found. Scientists steamed the rice to analyze it, finding that rice with higher muscle content smelled more like beef and almonds, while rice with higher fat content smelled like cream or coconut oil.
“A novel food ingredient that can overcome humanity’s food crisis has been created,” the study declared, adding that new solutions were critical in overcoming “rising health concerns, infectious disease risks, climate change, and resource scarcity.”
Speaking to CNN on Thursday, Park said the team had experimented with different types of food products, but previous models weren’t as successful. For instance, they tried to infuse soybeans with animal meat cells using a similar method, but the cellular scaffolding of the soybean is too big, meaning consumers “can’t feel the meat-like texture.”
Meat alternatives and new food innovations have proliferated over the past few years, from plant-based options like Beyond Meat to lab-grown meat that all aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, particularly those generated by livestock.
Livestock systems are responsible for 6.2 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide entering the atmosphere each year. That’s around 12% of all human-caused emissions, UN data shows. Beef production is the most carbon intensive.
But many meat alternative products have struggled to break through to the mainstream market and appeal to consumers; after an extremely successful market debut in 2019, Beyond Meat lost favour with investors and saw its revenue plummet.
But the group of Korean researchers say their product may have an advantage; it uses safe, accessible and affordable ingredients, making the final product sustainable to produce and easy on the wallet, according to the study.
Lean beef currently costs about US$14.88 per kilogram, and rice costs $2.20 per kilogram, whereas the beef rice, if commercialized, could cost just $2.23. And for every 100 grams of protein produced, the hybrid rice is estimated to release less than 6.27 kilograms (about 13.8 pounds) of carbon dioxide. The same amount of beef produces 49.89 kilograms (about 110 pounds) of carbon dioxide, the study said.
In theory, cows could one day be removed from the equation entirely. The researchers used cells taken from livestock for the study — but if they or other scientists can develop a cell line, meaning cells that can continue dividing and growing over long periods of time, “we can get our cells without livestock breeding,” said Park. “After that, we can create a sustainable food system.”
Neil Ward, an agri-food and climate specialist and professor at the University of East Anglia, who was not involved in the study, said the data looked “very positive,” with potential for helping develop “healthier and more climate-friendly diets in future.”
However, he said, “a critical test is around public appetite for these sorts of lab-developed foods.”
The beef rice won’t land in restaurants quite yet — the team plans to further develop the process so the cells can grow better in the rice grain and produce more nutritional value. They also hope this can improve the texture and taste of the rice, Park said. And as for its bright pink colour? That comes from the cell culture medium that the rice is kept in, not from the meat cells, and it can be coloured differently if another medium is used.
ul>
But Park has high hopes. One day, it might even be rolled out across supermarkets in ready-to-eat kits or meal packages, she said.
“Now I see a world of possibilities for this grain-based hybrid food. It could one day serve as food relief for famine, military ration, or even space food,” she said in the news release.
Russia's prison agency says that imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died. He was 47.
Public Services and Procurement Canada confirms GC Strategies Inc., the firm that received the first ArriveCan contract, has been awarded 34 government contracts since 2015, worth a total of $59.8 million. It's no longer eligible for more.
Advocates say a universal basic income program could make a difference in helping people struggling in precarious and low-income jobs.
South Korean researchers are hoping to plate up a newly developed hybrid rice, grown in a lab with cow muscle and fat cells inside the rice grains.
The Newfoundland and Labrador government says vacation rental company Vrbo has apologized for an advertisement that prompted a call from the premier for it to be pulled.
For grocers, selling perishable items means making continual choices about every item on display - especially the ones nearing the end of their shelf life. For those that don't sell in time, most stores try to donate them to food banks rather than throw them away.
Five patients in intensive care died after their oxygen cut off in southern Gaza's main hospital that was stormed by Israeli troops, causing chaos for hundreds of staff and wounded inside, health officials said Friday.
An Anchorage woman has been sentenced to 99 years in prison for orchestrating the death of a developmentally disabled woman in a murder-for-hire plot, hoping to cash in on a US$9 million offer from a Midwestern man purporting to be a millionaire.
New York Fashion Week was a family affair for Labrador designer April Allen. Not only did she bring her daughter, Julia Allen, and cousin Coralee Evoy to model her creations — she also brought two pairs of homemade boots to the runway.
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are in Vancouver today to meet with Invictus Games athletes at a local curling rink, one year ahead of the competition.
A southwestern Ontario police force is facing scrutiny for its decision to send a team to an international competition in Dubai, an event that saw its members training with and competing against a Russian special unit whose members are accused of committing atrocities in Ukraine.
The Newfoundland and Labrador government says vacation rental company Vrbo has apologized for an advertisement that prompted a call from the premier for it to be pulled.
Two women were killed and a third was seriously injured after a stabbing attack at an apartment building west of Montreal Thursday morning, Quebec provincial police say.
A potent cocktail of street drugs, including an opioid and two central nervous system depressants, is to blame for almost two dozen overdoses that caused the city of Belleville to declare a state of emergency late last week, says the region’s health unit.
Advocates say a universal basic income program could make a difference in helping people struggling in precarious and low-income jobs.
U.S. President Joe Biden has again cautioned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against moving forward with a military operation in Gazan city of Rafah without a 'credible and executable plan' to protect civilians.
A man who is also a suspect in the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann went on trial Friday over several unrelated sexual offences he is alleged to have committed in Portugal between 2000 and 2017.
A verdict is expected Friday in Donald Trump's New York civil fraud trial, adding to a consequential week on the former U.S. president's legal calendar.
Egypt is building a wall and is levelling land near its border with the Gaza Strip ahead of a planned Israeli offensive targeting the border city of Rafah, satellite images analyzed Friday by The Associated Press show.
Russia's prison agency says that imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died. He was 47.
An FBI informant has been charged with fabricating a multimillion-dollar bribery scheme involving President Joe Biden, his son Hunter and a Ukrainian energy company.
Public Services and Procurement Canada confirms GC Strategies Inc., the firm that received the first ArriveCan contract, has been awarded 34 government contracts since 2015, worth a total of $59.8 million. It's no longer eligible for more.
Diverse views in the Liberal party are a source of strength, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau insisted Thursday as questions persisted about caucus discord over the government's policy on the Israel-Hamas war.
Manitoba and Ottawa announced a deal Thursday to infuse $633 million into the province's health system, much of which they say will go toward hiring more front-line workers and improving care for seniors.
An “extensive,” two-year review of COVID-19 in schools and daycares has revealed that these settings were not a significant source of transmission of the virus when infection prevention and control measures were used, researchers at McMaster University have found.
Manitoba and Ottawa announced a deal Thursday to infuse $633 million into the province's health system, much of which they say will go toward hiring more front-line workers and improving care for seniors.
Diseases spread by ticks and other insects are becoming more common in the United States, but a new methodology for tracking Lyme disease may overestimate the significant spike in cases seen in 2022.
Concerned about the harms of disinformation, Canada's cyberspy agency has launched a new advertising campaign warning Canadians to be wary about information online that triggers their emotions.
Artificial intelligence leader OpenAI introduced a new AI model called Sora which it claims can create 'realistic' and 'imaginative' 60-second videos from quick text prompts.
While many looking for love online wind up in successful relationships, Canadians lost more than $50 million last year to scammers posing as potential suitors on dating platforms.
New York Fashion Week was a family affair for Labrador designer April Allen. Not only did she bring her daughter, Julia Allen, and cousin Coralee Evoy to model her creations — she also brought two pairs of homemade boots to the runway.
Zendaya stunned Thursday at the 'Dune: Part Two' world premiere when she hit the sand-strewn carpet in a silver robot suit straight from the archive of Mugler. It’s from the French fashion house’s fall/winter 1995 “Cirque d’hiver” 20th anniversary collection, according to a company statement.
Gwen Stefani has some studying to do ahead of the hotly anticipated No Doubt reunion at the Coachella music festival in April, admitting she needs a refresher on some of the band's classic songs.
For grocers, selling perishable items means making continual choices about every item on display - especially the ones nearing the end of their shelf life. For those that don't sell in time, most stores try to donate them to food banks rather than throw them away.
A decision on Air Canada's liability for what its chatbot said is a reminder of how companies need to be cautious when relying on artificial intelligence, experts say.
As many Canadians try to squeeze every last dollar out of their budget to cope with the soaring cost of living, financial experts say cutting expenses to the bone is not always a viable option and they should instead focus on increasing their income.
South Korean researchers are hoping to plate up a newly developed hybrid rice, grown in a lab with cow muscle and fat cells inside the rice grains.
Despite what your elders may have told you, you don’t need to rinse raw chicken or any other poultry or meat before prepping and cooking it. In fact, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and other food safety experts recommend against this practice.
When Linda Ford arrived in New York, two men turned up to greet her - one a handsome architect, the other a dashing Air France employee. Here’s what happened next.
As a 10-year-old girl, Maggie Connors won a chance to skate with the National Women’s Hockey Team. Now, the forward has joined the team again.
Caitlin Clark broke the NCAA women's career scoring record, making a 3-pointer from about 35 feet in the first quarter for No. 4 Iowa against Michigan on Thursday night.
Tiger Woods settled for a haphazard one-over-par 72 in the first round of the Genesis Invitational on Thursday as his surgically-repaired back caused him problems.
Ontario will ban tolls on all provincial highways, including the recently uploaded Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway in Toronto.
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
Ford Motor Co. CEO Jim Farley said last fall's contentious United Auto Workers' strike changed Ford's relationship with the union to the point where it will “think carefully” about where it builds future vehicles, Ford's top executive said Thursday.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.