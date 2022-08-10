Meet Wyatt Sharpe, 13, journalist who's interviewed some of the biggest names in Canadian politics

Wyatt Sharpe has interviewed some of the biggest name in Canadian politics, and he's not even in high school yet.

As host of the Wyatt Sharpe Show on YouTube, the 13-year-old has interviewed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and numerous other federal and provincial cabinet ministers.

"I think just getting to speak to elected officials for my show is a great way to help people get insight on various issues," he told CTV's Your Morning on Wednesday.

Sharpe says he prepares for an interview by ensuring the questions focus on "the most pressing and most relevant issues in people's lives."

"My interview with Prime Minister Trudeau -- it was during the election, so it was looking at all of the most important issues in the election and trying to condense it down into an 11 or 12 minute interview," the young journalist explained.

Despite his young age, Sharpe says he's not just targeting audiences in his age group and believes adults can also find value in the topics his show tackles.

"I don't necessarily look at say one age demographic, I think it's kind of just realizing that everyone, no matter their age, still is impacted by the news," he said.

Sharpe says he hopes to continue his show after finishing high school as he builds his journalism career.

"Politics has an impact on various people and specifically with journalism, I think it's a great way to be able to report on news that people care about and news that, you know, impacts people on kind of an everyday basis," he said.

Watch the full interview with Wyatt Sharpe at the top of this article.