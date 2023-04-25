Mattel introduces first Barbie doll representing a person with Down syndrome

Mattel introduced its first-ever version of the Barbie doll representing a person with Down syndrome. (CNN/Mattel) Mattel introduced its first-ever version of the Barbie doll representing a person with Down syndrome. (CNN/Mattel)

MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social