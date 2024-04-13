Lifestyle

    • Looking to relax? Take a walk with a Llama

    Share

    Doug is the adventurer. Pearl is known for being lazy. Steve is the anxious one, who also rocks a mullet.

    They’re just three of Josée Gautreau’s 15 llamas and alpacas at Llama-zing Adventures in Cap-Pelé, New Brunswick.

    Despite their unique personalities, all of the animals love treats. And for nearly four years, they’ve earned extra snacks by walking with tourists.

    “It’s pretty cool. I’ve never walked a llama before,” said Melissa Stevens, who was visiting the Moncton area because her daughter is playing the Canadian Ringette Championships.

    Most people haven’t walked a llama. Which is why, Gautreau has learned, they’re willing pay to lead a llama on a leisurely walk through the woods along a river or beach at sunset.

    Guests at Llama-zing Adventures in Cap-Pelé, N.B. walk llamas through the forest on April 12, 2024. (Sarah Plowman, CTV News)

    About four years ago, it dawned on Gautreau that she could make a business out of the llama walks after she took alpacas to the beach, posted about it on social media, and others said they wanted to join.

    Business has been booming since.

    People book hikes, birthday parties and visits to seniors homes. Gautreau says the experience can be therapeutic.

    “I think animals don’t judge you, they’re very calm. You can cuddle them. There’s no discrimination,” said Gautreau.

    She's also says she’s noticed businesses like hers growing in popularity across the country. While she’s happy with the size of her operation now, she’s looking to offer more options.

    “I’d like to get into doing a llama campground, so I’m doing some wood-cutting right now,” she said. “I’d also like to get into overnight backpacking trips with the llamas, so I’m building saddles right now for them.”

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    'It was surreal': Ontario mother gives birth to son on day of solar eclipse

    For many, Monday's total solar eclipse will become a distant memory or collection of photos to scroll through in the years to come. But for Alannah Duarte and her family, they'll be reminded of the rare celestial event every year they celebrate their youngest son's birthday, as he was born on the day of the momentous occasion.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News