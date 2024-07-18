Trump, in highly personal speech, will accept GOP nomination again days after assassination attempt

Milwaukee -

Just five days after surviving an assassination attempt, a bandaged Donald Trump is set to address the Republican National Convention on Thursday to accept his party's presidential nomination in a speech designed to unify his party -- and the nation -- behind his third consecutive White House bid.

The 78-year-old former president, known for his willingness to criticize his political foes in both parties, has promised to offer a softer and more personal message of unity following his brush with death.

Trump's speech marked the climax and conclusion of a massive four-day Republican pep rally that drew thousands of conservative activists and elected officials to swing-state Wisconsin as voters weigh an election that currently features two deeply unpopular candidates. But with less than four months to go in the contest, major changes in the race are possible, if not likely.

Trump's appearance comes as 81-year-old Democratic President Joe Biden clings to his party's nomination in the face of unrelenting pressure from key congressional allies, donors and even former president Barack Obama, who fear he may be unable to win re-election after his disastrous debate.

Long pressed by allies to campaign more vigorously, Biden is instead in isolation at his beach home in Delaware after having been diagnosed with COVID-19.

While the often bombastic Trump was seeking to project a more gentle tone on Thursday night, the speaking program of the convention's final day was also designed to project strength in an implicit rebuke of Biden. The program was decidedly more masculine than it has been for much of the week.

The most prominent speakers included wrestling icon Hulk Hogan, Ultimate Fighting Championship president Dana White, and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Kid Rock was also set to perform.

Like many speakers during the convention, Carlson suggested that recent events were divinely inspired and that he wondered "if something bigger is going on."

"I think it changed him," Carlson said of the shooting, praising Trump for not lashing out in anger afterward.

"He did his best to bring the country together," Carlson added. "This is the most responsible, unifying behaviour from a leader I've ever seen."

Former first lady Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump, the president's elder daughter and former senior adviser, were expected to be inside the convention hall for the first time all week, but neither was scheduled to speak.

Attorney Alina Habba, who represented Trump in some of the legal cases against him, also addressed the convention.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives on the third day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum, Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Trump was convicted in May of 34 felony counts related to a criminal hush money scheme in New York. But his allies largely avoided his legal baggage this week, which was focused instead on Trump's near-assassination.

Trump entered the hall about two hours before he was scheduled to speak, wearing a large white bandage on his right ear, as he has all week, to cover a wound he sustained in the Saturday shooting. Some of his supporters were sporting American flag-themed bandages on the convention floor Thursday.

Speakers and delegates, gathered in Wisconsin from every state in the nation, have repeatedly chanted "Fight, fight, fight!" in homage to Trump's words in the moments after the shooting when he rose and pumped his fist after Secret Service agents killed the gunman.

While Republicans were set to emerge from their convention more united than in recent memory, Democrats are bitterly divided about whether Biden should continue to lead the ticket. Biden, following his disastrous debate performance against Trump last month, has resisted increasing pressure to drop out, with Democrats' own party convention scheduled for next month in Chicago.

Hours before the balloons were scheduled to rain down on Trump and his family inside the convention hall, Biden deputy campaign manager Quentin Fulks appeared nearby in Milwaukee and insisted over and over that Biden would not step aside.

"I do not want to be rude, but I don't know how many more times I can answer that," Fulks told reporters. "There are no plans being made to replace Biden on the ballot."

Nearly two-thirds of Democrats nationally say Biden should step aside and let his party nominate a different candidate, according to an AP-NORC poll released Wednesday.

The convention has showcased a Republican Party reshaped by Trump since he shocked the GOP establishment and won over the party's grassroots on his way to the party's 2016 nomination. Rivals Trump has vanquished -- including Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Marco Rubio of Florida, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis -- put aside their past criticisms and gave him their unqualified support.

Even his vice-presidential pick, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, Trump's choice to carry his movement into the next generation, was once a fierce critic who suggested in a private message since made public that Trump could be "America's Hitler."

Security was a major focus in Milwaukee in the wake of Trump's near-assassination. But after nearly four full days, there were no serious incidents inside the convention hall or the large security perimeter that surrounded it.

The Secret Service, backed by hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the nation, had a large and visible presence. And during Trump's appearances each night, he was surrounded by a wall of protective agents wherever he went.

Meanwhile, Trump and his campaign have not released information about his injury or the treatment he received.

