June is rhubarb picking time in the garden, so pucker up

This June 3, 2023, image provided by Jessica Damiano shows farm-fresh strawberries and rhubarb for sale in Glen Cove, N.Y. (Jessica Damiano via AP) This June 3, 2023, image provided by Jessica Damiano shows farm-fresh strawberries and rhubarb for sale in Glen Cove, N.Y. (Jessica Damiano via AP)

MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social