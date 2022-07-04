How to avoid luggage headaches amid air travel chaos
How to avoid luggage headaches amid air travel chaos
We’ve all seen the luggage nightmare at airports: suitcases piled by the hundreds – specks of colour in a sea of black. And it’s not just Canada. From London to Dusseldorf to Amsterdam, travellers going through international airports abroad are also facing airport chaos.
Marybeth Bond spent a month this spring travelling to four different countries in Europe without dealing with the hassle of checking any luggage, and she just flew from California to Connecticut for a July 4th family union with her husband – again with just carry-on luggage.
“What a difference that makes,” Bond, the author of a dozen travel books and one of the bloggers behind GutsyTraveler.com, said in a phone interview on Monday.
“Carry-on is the only way to go because then you bypass the luggage check. When you get off the plane, you’re the first in line to get out of the airport quickly. And it is chaotic out there.”
You might not have any control over the nightmare of long lines and cancelled flights, but you can have some control over whether you spend the first few days of your vacation with or without your travel essentials.
From Bluetooth trackers to picking the right suitcase, here are some tips and tricks on minimizing your chances of a luggage disaster at the airport.
PICK THE RIGHT LUGGAGE
Some people might recommend going with a lightweight hardshell suitcase to minimize the temptation to overpack, but Bond and CeeCee Chilanga, a Toronto-based style expert and founder of Dapper Style Mint, both recommend going with soft luggage for its flexibility and expandability. They also come with outside pockets for fast and easy access to items that may need to be pulled out at security.
“The soft luggage you can stuff it and it expands… and then I typically do either a backpack or a duffel as my second personal item,” Chilanga, who rarely flies with checked luggage, told CTVNews.ca in an interview.
“I hate standing in line for luggage if I don’t have to.”
She says purses are a waste of space and instead, puts her wallet and passport into a fanny pack or a small cross-body bag that she can stuff on the side of her duffel or fit under her jacket.
If you opt for a duffle bag instead of a suitcase, consider one with wheels so you have the option of wheeling it instead.
Bond’s favourite suitcase styles are light-weight, “spinner” styles with four wheels that can be easily pushed instead of pulled.
Always double check the carry-on size limitations for the carrier you will be flying with, keeping in mind that domestic and international airlines can have different requirements. Bond notes that there are weight limits in Europe that can be challenging to meet.
BLUETOOTH TRACKERS
For $40 and up, these battery-powered tracking devices can be placed in your luggage to help you find your baggage in a crowd of suitcases.
Originally popularized as a method of tracking misplaced keys, wallets, even pets, Bluetooth trackers like Apple’s AirTag, Samsung’s SmartTag, or Tile send information to your mobile phone so you know exactly where they are. They don’t consume a lot of power and typically have a range of about 100 to upwards of 300 ft, depending on the strength of the Bluetooth signal between the tracker and your phone. They can also emit an alarm to help you locate the missing item. When the item is outside the Bluetooth range, many of the models will show the tracker’s most recent location.
Some models only work with specific devices, brands and operating systems, like iOS and Android. The AirTag, for example, only works with the iPhone. But it operates on Apple’s Find My system, which helps track your item through the company’s network of devices. This allows the location of your AirTag to be updated frequently even if you are out of range, and allows for more precise tracking.
Some trackers use a GPS, which offers much greater coverage than Bluetooth, but requires a subscription, and not all countries use the same cellular network technology.
As PC Magazine wrote in its review of trackers, “Think about how you plan to use a Bluetooth tracker…some models work better for certain applications than others.”
PACKING LIGHT: DOES IT PASS THE TEST?
A key trick to packing light is bringing low-maintenance clothes you can layer, mix and match. And start early – don’t wait until the night before, Chilanga and Bond advise.
“It’s just really being mindful of what you will actually wear and what is just weight,” says Chilanga, who always checks the weather before packing just in case the temperature is unseasonable.
Starting early means giving yourself time to consider what you need and don’t need. Chilanga aims to get three to four different combination possibilities out of every clothing item she brings in order to minimize the number of items she has to pack.
“So preparing things in advance and making sure if I grab a top, how many ways can I maximize it with different outfits,” she explained.
“Remember, other people don’t notice if you’re wearing the same thing everyday – only you notice,” Bond added. A white shirt with a different scarf three days in a row and people think I'm wearing something different, she says.
Chilanga and Bond also avoid fabrics that require extra care, so nothing that needs to be dry cleaned or ironed, for example. Bond checks if the item passes the wash, dry and wear-it-again test.
“There are all those wonderful fabrics now you can get where you can wash it out and it’s dry in a couple of hours and you wear it again, wrinkle free,” she said.
Bond also suggests skipping expensive jewelry and books that can be heavy; bring e-books instead. The heaviest item you pack should be your shoes, and wear the bulkiest ones on your feet if you are bringing more than one pair. Makeup and other toiletries can quickly add up in terms of weight and space as well, so take what you need and put them in smaller containers instead.
TRAVELLING WITH KIDS?
If you’ve got kids in tow, travelling “light” can be tricky. Their clothes may be smaller and take up less space, but they often need other essential items. If they are old enough, Bond says it's a good lesson to have them pack, and don’t let them take too many toys and books.
Chilanga says if there is easy access to a Walmart or another similar store, consider buying bulky items like extra diapers at the destination instead of packing a week’s worth of what they need.
NO WASTED SPACE
Both Chilanga and Bond roll their clothes to make sure every single corner of their luggage and bag is maximized.
“I roll things and put them inside my shoes, put them inside my hat, any little corner I can fit stuff in. So typically, even for a five day trip, I could probably get away with a carry-on,” says Chilanga.
Some experts have recommended using “packing cubes” to help organize and contain clothes within the luggage, but they can take up more space. Another packing method is bundling, which helps reduce wrinkles and creases. Garments are wrapped in layers around a firm core object – a pouch with socks and undergarments for example – until you have a bundle of clothing. Some travellers use compression bags or waterproof dry bags popular with camping as alternative organizational and space-saving options.
And in case the airline decides at the last minute to make you check your carry-on, always make sure at least one outfit, underwear, and other essentials are in your second personal carry-on backpack or duffle bag. Ensure you have your ID both inside and outside your luggage, and that it appears exactly as it does on the plane ticket, Bond advises.
“Always carry on what you can’t live without – it’s always your passport, it’s always any medication you take,” she said.
“Some things you never leave home without – your patience and a sense of humor. Because things will go wrong. You’ve got to just laugh at it.”
MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Police find person of interest in deadly shooting at Chicago-area parade
Highland Park's police chief said the 22-year-old man identified as a person of interest in the shooting that killed at least six people, wounded at least 30 and sent hundreds of people fleeing from an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago on Monday has been taken into custody.
Former Sask. premier Brad Wall gave strategic advice to key convoy organizer
Former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall was in contact with a key organizer of the Freedom Convoy anti-mandate protest, providing strategic advice before and after the Ottawa occupation began, according to court records obtained by CTV News.
Daughter of Toronto Blue Jays coach killed in 'terrible accident' while tubing in U.S.
The 17-year-old daughter of the Toronto Blue Jays' first base coach died in a 'terrible accident' while tubing in the U.S. this weekend.
U.S. man to be charged with kidnapping, rape after Edmonton teen found: Oregon police
A 41-year-old man will be charged with kidnapping and rape after an Edmonton girl who was missing for more than a week was found, Oregon City Police said.
'It's the real deal': Doctors warn about future wave fuelled by Omicron variants
COVID-19 cases are rising again in Canada, with the two fast-spreading Omicron sub-variants known as BA.4 and BA.5 to blame. CTVNews.ca has a guide to what you need to know about the new variants.
Saanich, B.C. bank shooter was rejected by military, CAF says
One of the twin brothers who was killed in a shootout with police outside a bank in Saanich, B.C., last week had applied to join the Canadian Armed Forces but was rejected, a military spokesperson confirmed Monday.
Canada signs $20B compensation agreement on First Nations child welfare
The federal government says it has signed a $20-billion final settlement agreement to compensate First Nations children and families harmed by chronic underfunding of child welfare.
How to avoid luggage headaches amid air travel chaos
Travellers might not have any control over long lines and cancelled flights, but there are ways to minimize luggage disasters. From tracking devices for your luggage to packing light, here are some tips and tricks for your next trip through the airport.
Canadian airlines, airports top global list of delays over the weekend
Canadian airlines and airports claimed top spots in flight delays over the July long weekend, notching more than nearly any other around the world.
Canada
-
'Be prepared for delays at any point': Canada not flying alone in worldwide travel chaos
As Canadian airports deal with their own set of problems amid the busy summer travel season, by no means are they alone.
-
Saanich, B.C. bank shooter was rejected by military, CAF says
One of the twin brothers who was killed in a shootout with police outside a bank in Saanich, B.C., last week had applied to join the Canadian Armed Forces but was rejected, a military spokesperson confirmed Monday.
-
Daughter of Toronto Blue Jays coach killed in 'terrible accident' while tubing in U.S.
The 17-year-old daughter of the Toronto Blue Jays' first base coach died in a 'terrible accident' while tubing in the U.S. this weekend.
-
Canadian animal shelters pushing overcapacity amid inflation, staff shortages
Animal shelters throughout Canada are struggling to make room for surrendered pets as resources are stretched to a breaking point, according to the federation of humane societies and SPCAs.
-
Toronto must review 'clean-shave' N95 mask policy after Sikh workers laid off, demoted: advocacy group
A national Sikh advocacy organization said it is prepared to take the City of Toronto to the provincial human rights tribunal if a reasonable resolution cannot be reached about its so-called 'clean-shave' policy.
-
U.S. man to be charged with kidnapping, rape after Edmonton teen found: Oregon police
A 41-year-old man will be charged with kidnapping and rape after an Edmonton girl who was missing for more than a week was found, Oregon City Police said.
World
-
'Hell on earth': Ukrainian soldiers describe life on eastern front
Torched forests and cities burned to the ground. Colleagues with severed limbs. Bombardments so relentless the only option is to lie in a trench, wait and pray. Ukrainian soldiers returning from the front lines in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region, where Russia is waging a fierce offensive, describe life during what has turned into a gruelling war of attrition as apocalyptic.
-
Switzerland called a 'safe haven' for Russian oligarchs
A leading Swiss nongovernmental group on Monday called out Switzerland as a "safe haven" for Russian oligarchs and as a trading hub for Russian oil, grain and coal.
-
Pope Francis denies he's planning to resign soon
Pope Francis has dismissed reports that he plans to resign in the near future, saying he is on track to visit Canada this month and hopes to be able to go to Moscow and Kyiv as soon as possible after that.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police find person of interest in deadly shooting at Chicago-area parade
Highland Park's police chief said the 22-year-old man identified as a person of interest in the shooting that killed at least six people, wounded at least 30 and sent hundreds of people fleeing from an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago on Monday has been taken into custody.
-
Ohio city Akron imposes curfew after protests over police killing of Black man
The Ohio city of Akron declared a state of emergency on Monday, setting a curfew and cancelling Independence Day fireworks, after protests over the police killing of an unarmed Black man turned unruly on Sunday night.
-
Jihadi attacks kill 22 people in Burkina Faso, officials say
Attacks by jihadis killed at least 22 people in northwestern Burkina Faso and also injured others, the government said Monday.
Politics
-
Former Sask. premier Brad Wall gave strategic advice to key convoy organizer
Former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall was in contact with a key organizer of the Freedom Convoy anti-mandate protest, providing strategic advice before and after the Ottawa occupation began, according to court records obtained by CTV News.
-
Canada signs $20B compensation agreement on First Nations child welfare
The federal government says it has signed a $20-billion final settlement agreement to compensate First Nations children and families harmed by chronic underfunding of child welfare.
-
Ottawa starting to transfer 'small number' of asylum seekers to Ontario from Quebec
The federal government is starting to relocate asylum seekers who have crossed irregularly into Quebec from the United States, following a rise in the number of would-be refugees at the border.
Health
-
3 new cases of monkeypox identified in Alberta
Alberta reported three more confirmed cases of monkeypox Monday evening, raising the provincial total to eight adult cases.
-
Women in Canadian tech urging companies to pay for U.S. staff to travel for abortions
A group of prominent women in Canada's tech sector are calling for employers to pay for U.S. staff to travel to get abortions.
-
After abortion ruling, U.S. clinic staff grapple with trauma
Nationwide, U.S. workers at clinics that shuttered abortion services are feeling fear and stress as they try to pick up the pieces and chart a path forward. At the Women's Health Center of West Virginia, the days following the historic court ruling brought on a different kind of grief for staff as their new reality set in.
Sci-Tech
-
Dwindling salmon stocks mean endangered B.C. orcas are going hungry, researchers say
Researchers in British Columbia say the province's endangered southern resident orcas have not been getting enough food for years, with some of the worst bouts of hunger occurring since 2018.
-
'Ghost genes' from coyotes could help save critically endangered red wolves, study says
Scientists are hopeful that the key to reviving red wolves, which are on the brink of extinction, may lie in the genes of coyotes that have significant red wolf ancestry.
-
Russian laser scientist dies two days after arrest for state treason
A Russian scientist who was arrested in Siberia last week on suspicion of state treason and flown to Moscow despite suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer has died, lawyers and a family member said on Sunday.
Entertainment
-
Heard seeks to throw out verdict in Depp defamation trial
Amber Heard's lawyers have asked a judge to throw out the US$10.35 million verdict against her in the defamation case filed by ex-husband Johnny Depp, arguing that the verdict was not supported by the evidence and that one of the jurors may not have been properly vetted by the court.
-
Adele says she was 'shell of a person' after cancelling Vegas residency
During a recent interview, Adele shared that she felt like 'a shell of a person for a couple months' after having to cancel her Las Vegas residency.
-
Joey Chestnut is chomp champ again in July 4 hot dog contest
Frankfurter-munching phenom Joey 'Jaws' Chestnut gobbled his way to a 15th win Monday at the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, powering down 63 hot dogs and buns at the annual exhibition of excess.
Business
-
Bank of Canada surveys suggest business and consumer inflation expectations up
A pair of new reports from the Bank of Canada point to rising inflation expectations by Canadian businesses and consumers. In its business outlook survey released Monday, the central bank said businesses' expectations for near-term inflation have increased, and firms expect inflation to be high for longer than they did in the previous survey.
-
2 million litres of milk dumped after Quebec dairy plant labour dispute
A labour dispute at a Quebec dairy plant has led to the dumping of 2 million litres of milk since Wednesday.
-
McDonald's Canada to end 'free hot drink' stickers on cups
The days of collecting stickers from cups and claiming a hot drink after purchasing six will soon be a thing of the past at McDonald’s Canada locations as of December 2023.
Lifestyle
-
How to avoid luggage headaches amid air travel chaos
Travellers might not have any control over long lines and cancelled flights, but there are ways to minimize luggage disasters. From tracking devices for your luggage to packing light, here are some tips and tricks for your next trip through the airport.
-
Antique vampire-slaying kit sparks international bidding war at auction
A vampire-slaying kit once owned by a British aristocrat sparked an international bidding war before selling for six times its estimated price, according to Hansons Auctioneers.
-
'Ungrading': How one Ontario teacher is changing her approach to report cards
An Ontario high school teacher plans to continue with an alternative method of grading her students after an experiment last semester in which students proposed a grade and had to justify it with examples of their work.
Sports
-
Zelenskyy praises IOC for supporting bans on Russian sport
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked the IOC for supporting a ban on Russian teams and athletes competing in most Olympics sports, ahead of a court hearing Tuesday to challenge the ruling in international soccer.
-
Edmonton's Marco Arop clocks world's third-fastest 800 metres
Marco Arop is rounding into form at the perfect time.
-
Canada Soccer makes new compensation offer to its national teams
Canada Soccer says it has made a new compensation offer to its men's and women's national teams.
Autos
-
Lewis Hamilton backs environmental protests, but not their methods as protestors invade British GP track
Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has said he supports the cause of environmentalist group Just Stop Oil, but not some of its methods after group members invaded the track during the British Grand Prix.
-
B.C. judge dismisses realtor's claim dealership misled him about Ford Mustang
A Vancouver Island real estate agent has lost his bid to recover a deposit he made on a new Ford Mustang that he intended to offer as a prize in a year-long contest in 2020.
-
Tesla's second quarter sales drop amid supply chain, pandemic problems
Tesla's sales from April through June fell to their lowest quarterly level since last fall as supply chain issues and pandemic restrictions in China hobbled production of its electric vehicles.