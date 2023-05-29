Here are some travel tips from a former flight attendant, pilot

MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

OBITUARY

OBITUARY | Quebec actor Michel Cote has died

Quebec actor Michel Cote, who captivated audiences with his roles in the theatre piece 'Broue' and films such as 'Cruising Bar' and C.R.A.Z.Y.,' has died at 72.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social