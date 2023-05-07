Her dad was diagnosed with cancer. To honour him, this teen donated thousands of books to kids in hospitals
Emily Bhatnagar has always found solace in reading. When she's struggling with anxiety and depression, she turns to books.
So when she accidentally saw a text message on her father's phone notifying relatives he had stage 4 thyroid cancer, she masked her fears with the one thing she's always found comfort in.
But this time, she went a little further.
At the age of 17, Emily launched a neighborhood book drive in honour of her dad, Mike Bhatnagar. She decided she'd donate the books to children who were also facing health scares.
"I thought to myself, I'm only a teenager. What can I do? I am not a doctor. I can't save lives, but I can hopefully make them a tiny bit brighter," says the teen, who lives with her parents in Gaithersburg, Maryland. "I was drowning in sadness when my dad was diagnosed. Thinking of these little children going through the same thing as my dad was unimaginable."
This was July 2021. Her initial goal was to collect books for children undergoing cancer treatment, but she's expanded it to all patients under 18. She called her effort For Love and Buttercup, after a favorite flower, and launched it with a request for book donations on neighborhood app Nextdoor.
Nearly two years later, her father's thyroid has improved, For Love and Buttercup is a nonprofit and her grassroots efforts have spurred donations of more than 15,000 children's books to DC-area hospitals.
"Buttercup flowers represent childlike innocence and playfulness that a lot of these kids don't get to experience ... It's what I hope they feel, even for a few seconds, when they open my books," she says.
The neighborhood book drive that began with a lone teen in a cloud of despair over her dad's illness has grown into a nationwide initiative. And Emily, now 19, says it's given her and her father a shared distraction that allows them to heal together.
Emily Bhatnagar with stacks of donated books. She says it's been rewarding to see kids in hospitals become excited about getting the books. (Courtesy Jyoti Bhatnagar)
BOOK DRIVE IS A FAMILY OPERATION
Emily Bhatnagar says she'll never forget the day she learned of her dad's cancer diagnosis in late 2019. He'd asked her to help him find an email on his phone when she stumbled on the message.
The teen says she had long battled depression, anxiety and an eating disorder, but that went up "1,000%" after she learned of her dad's illness.
A few months later her dad was rushed to the ER because the tumor was making it hard for him to breathe and he needed an emergency tracheotomy.
For months, Emily watched in fear as the disease began taking away pieces of him: his health, his hair, his voice. She started starving herself. She felt guilty about eating when her father was feeding through a tube.
"I just physically couldn't get myself to eat anything," she says. "I wanted to spend every waking second with him."
So Emily, who says she largely kept to herself in school and read books during recess, started thinking about how to help.
She posted the request for books on Nextdoor and was stunned when new and gently used volumes poured in from strangers of all backgrounds: a bioengineering graduate, a former sports journalist, a preschool teacher, a lover of romance novels, an astronomy major.
Her parents grew up in New Delhi, India, and immigrated to the US three decades ago seeking a better life. The family runs a takeout restaurant that serves Indian food and bakes Roti, Paratha and other flatbreads. Emily set up an Amazon wish list and listed their eatery's Gaithersburg address as the place where donors could send books.
Her book drive became a family operation. The family, including Emily's older brother, Michael, began spending evenings at the eatery, opening boxes of books. Delivering boxes of books to hospitals became a father-daughter routine. On days when her father was too sick to go with her, Emily called him on FaceTime from the hospitals as she made deliveries.
It gave the family something else to focus on during a stressful time.
"My dad is always at the shop," Emily says. "What I really like is that he never lost his spark after cancer. He's still super excited about life."
Mike Bhatnagar has lost most of his vocal cords and speaks in a raspy whisper. He uses a tube to feed through his stomach.
He told CNN in an email that his daughter's project has given him strength -- and her a voice.
"I feel a little bit more strong each day. Emily has a lot to do with that," he said. "I didn't expect the impact of her book drive to be this huge. I thought it was only local and didn't realize just how much passion Emily had for this cause."
Emily Bhatnagar and her dad deliver books to MedStar Georgetown University Hospital. ‘Being able to help someone else made the load a tiny bit lighter,’ she says. (Courtesy Jyoti Bhatnagar)
HOSPITALS SAY THEY ARE GRATEFUL FOR THE BOOKS
As Emily tried to come to terms with her dad's illness, she reached out to hospitals in the Washington, DC area about donating books. She wanted to give sick children a form of escape, too.
One of her first donations was a batch of about 1,500 books to Inova Cares Clinic for Families, which treats underserved and uninsured people in northern Virginia, says Fadi Saadeh, the facility's senior director of community health.
Emily says she tries to pick books for children of all ages -- from infants to teenagers -- and weighs several factors in her choices.
"Of course I want to include childhood classics like Harry Potter, but I also want to ensure my books are diverse and have characters that the children reading these books can see themselves in," she says.
"As an Asian American, I always felt so excluded because almost none of the books I read had characters that looked like me, or could relate to my heritage. I also try to add books written by smaller authors that may be people of colour, and books that carry powerful messages about perseverance."
Between the pages, she often tucks a personal note with a positive message for kids. Sometimes, she'll add Beanie Babies and other stuffed animals. Saadeh says those are extremely popular with kids at their Virginia clinics.
"Dear sweet child," reads one of her notes to a pediatric cancer patient. "You are a real life superhero. My hero Superman's strength doesn't even compare to yours."
The Bhatnagar family delivered another 1,500 books in November to Holy Cross Health hospitals and clinics. Alisa Smallwood, chief development officer at Holy Cross Health, said the books are a welcome distraction for hospitalized kids.
"When we are faced with challenges, we really have a choice in how to respond. She chose to look outside herself and help others -- that's really brave," Smallwood says. "We are grateful to have been chosen by Emily ... Hospitals are a scary place for kids, and the books will help enhance the healing environment."
Whenever possible, Emily specifies the books go to hospitals with pediatric cancer units. And as the pandemic eases, she has finally been able to distribute some books in person.
"Watching the kids get excited when I handed them the books ... it was the most precious, best day of life," she says.
Emily Bhatnagar opening packages of books. She received so many books for her dad's birthday that they filled up her parents' bread shop in suburban Maryland. (Courtesy Jyoti Bhatnagar)
HER CAUSE IS TEACHING HER LIFE SKILLS
Emily says she's still blown away by the fact that strangers donate books to her.
"This would not even exist without them. It's still so crazy to me that they use their hard-earned money on my books ... on a cause run by a 19-year-old."
Emily says she is feeling much better now. But her father recently got some more bad news. His cancer was in remission for a while, but doctors recently found cancerous spots in his lungs, she says.
This time, however, she feels a more equipped to handle the setback.
"Your emotions, no matter how strong and powerful they feel, they can never kill you," she says. "You will survive. You just have to breathe."
Emily is taking virtual classes at Montgomery College and hopes to transfer to an in-person school once her father's health stabliizes. Her dream is to major in psychology at Yale University and work with children.
In the meantime, the books keep coming. Her not-so-little book drive is teaching her how to run a nonprofit and build relationships with community leaders.
The most important lesson she's learned? That there's still beauty in the world, however tough things get sometimes, she says.
And a book is always a good distraction.
MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
King Charles III will be the new face of Canada’s $20 bill, coins
Amid celebrations marking King Charles III’s coronation, the Canadian government announced its $20 banknote and coins will be getting a fresh look featuring the new monarch.
Dallas suburb mourns after 8 die in outlet mall shooting
Another American community mourned Sunday for lives lost to a mass shooting -- this time at a Dallas-area outlet mall where a gunman stepped out of a sedan and opened fire on shoppers.
Diana's earrings and Princess Anne's feather: Coronation moments you might have missed
King Charles III was crowned on Saturday in a historic ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey, rooted in 1,000 years of tradition. While the order of service for the two-hour ceremony was released in advance, even those following along closely might not have noticed these five key moments.
Alberta declares state of emergency due to 'unprecedented' start to wildfire season
Alberta's provincial government declared a state of emergency on Saturday as tens of thousands of hectares continued to burn.
Leafs Nation invades Florida ahead of Game 3 despite ticket restrictions
Toronto Maple Leafs fans have descended on the balmy U.S. city of Sunrise this weekend ahead of tonight’s playoff matchup with the Florida Panthers, despite the home team’s best efforts to keep Leafs Nation out.
Farewell to a legend: Fans attend visitation of Gordon Lightfoot in Orillia, Ont.
Fans of late folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot will have an opportunity to pay their respects in his Orillia, Ont., hometown today. A public visitation will be held for the musician from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Paul's United Church.
U.K. police face backlash over handling of anti-monarchy protests, government minister defends force's actions
A senior U.K. government minister has defended the actions of the Metropolitan Police during the anti-monarchy protests in London on Saturday, saying officers had to make "tough calls" during the coronation of King Charles III in a day which saw 52 arrests.
Her dad was diagnosed with cancer. To honour him, this teen donated thousands of books to kids in hospitals
Emily Bhatnagar has always found solace in reading. When she's struggling with anxiety and depression, she turns to books. So when she accidentally saw a text message on her father's phone notifying relatives he had stage 4 thyroid cancer, she masked her fears with the one thing she's always found comfort in.
Thousands of street parties celebrating coronation planned in U.K. today
The Coronation Big Lunch encouraged neighbours and communities to come together as part of the weekend festivities celebrating the crowning of King Charles III on Saturday.
Canada
-
Three uncontrolled wildfires near B.C.-Alberta boundary force evacuations
Three separate out-of-control wildfires burning near the boundary between British Columbia and Alberta, including two in the Peace River region, have prompted evacuation orders and an alert.
-
King Charles III will be the new face of Canada’s $20 bill, coins
Amid celebrations marking King Charles III’s coronation, the Canadian government announced its $20 banknote and coins will be getting a fresh look featuring the new monarch.
-
Acadian communities mourn after two N.B. lobster fishers die on first day of season
Residents of the Acadian peninsula in New Brunswick are mourning the loss of two lobster boat crew who died on the first day of the season.
-
‘We’re just praying’: Communities brace for more flooding in B.C Interior
Communities in B.C.’s central and southern Interior are bracing for more flooding. In Parker Cove, near Vernon, residents and volunteers have been filling sandbags for days.
-
Banff fire now classified as 'under control': Parks Canada
A prescribed fire that got out of control in Banff is now classified as "under control", the park announced on social media Saturday night.
-
Alberta expecting 'extreme wildfire behaviour' Friday as more communities are evacuated
Wildfire officials issued an update on the 'very serious' situation parts of central and northern Alberta were in on Friday.
World
-
Dallas suburb mourns after 8 die in outlet mall shooting
Another American community mourned Sunday for lives lost to a mass shooting -- this time at a Dallas-area outlet mall where a gunman stepped out of a sedan and opened fire on shoppers.
-
7 dead, 6 hurt in border city of Brownsville, Texas: police
Police in Brownsville, Texas, say seven people are dead and at least six are injured after they were struck by a vehicle while waiting at a city bus stop.
-
U.K. police face backlash over handling of anti-monarchy protests, government minister defends force's actions
A senior U.K. government minister has defended the actions of the Metropolitan Police during the anti-monarchy protests in London on Saturday, saying officers had to make "tough calls" during the coronation of King Charles III in a day which saw 52 arrests.
-
Thousands of street parties celebrating coronation planned in U.K. today
The Coronation Big Lunch encouraged neighbours and communities to come together as part of the weekend festivities celebrating the crowning of King Charles III on Saturday.
-
Delta Air Lines flight diverted to Boston due to 'unruly' passenger
A Delta Air Lines flight between Detroit and Amsterdam was diverted to Boston due to an unruly passenger on board, the airline says.
-
Arrest made in Mississippi shooting that killed 1, injured 6
Police in Mississippi have arrested a suspect in a shooting that left one person dead and six others injured at a restaurant during a Cinco de Mayo party.
Politics
-
Chong says it's 'astonishing' that PM never saw reports of foreign threats to an MP
Conservative MP Michael Chong says it's 'astonishing' to him that the prime minister has not implemented a more effective reporting system between Canada's spy agency and the government in the event of foreign interference attempts and threats from foreign actors on Canadian officials.
-
Decision on Chinese diplomats being made 'very, very carefully': Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says any decision to expel Chinese diplomats over alleged attempts to threaten a Conservative MP is being made 'very, very carefully.'
-
Liberals reject balanced budget and mandatory voting as official policy
The Liberals have rejected a policy resolution that would have called on them to make a balanced budget part of their next election platform.
Health
-
U.S. Abortion pill legal challenge threatens miscarriage care
Last month, a federal judge in Texas ruled to block mifepristone's approval by the Food and Drug Administration. The Supreme Court later preserved access to the drug while the lawsuit winds through the courts, a long road that continues with arguments before an appeals court on May 17.
-
How promising are new drugs to treat obesity and who should — and shouldn't — use them?
The pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly announced last week that a medication developed to treat diabetes, tirzepatide, also had a substantial effect on reducing weight. Dr. Leana Wen. Wen, who is an emergency physician and professor of health policy and management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, answers some questions surrounding the drugs.
-
New Australian study finds no legal or scientific support for corporal punishment, recommends banning the practice
A new Australian meta-analysis of studies on corporal punishment’s impact on a child’s development and wellbeing concluded corporal punishment was associated with negative outcomes for children.
Sci-Tech
-
Are airplanes at risk from falling space debris like old rockets and satellites?
As the Earth's orbit continues to fill with discarded rockets and old satellites, experts say airplanes could be in danger from falling debris.
-
1st lunar eclipse of 2023 dims full moon ever so slightly
Stargazers in Asia and Australia had the best seats for the year's first lunar eclipse.
-
Look up to the sky for 3 space events this weekend
With bright meteors blazing across the sky from the Aquariids meteor shower and a chance to see a lunar eclipse, Friday will be the time to look up to the sky for a day of spectacular celestial events.
Entertainment
-
Hollywood writers strike sparks uncertainty for Canadian television crews
Last week's decision by the Writers Guild of America to drop their pens for picket signs sparked immediate uncertainty over the status of current and upcoming U.S.-based productions shot in Canada. Costume designer Patti Henderson says she is noticing a precipitous drop in Vancouver shoots that employ local crews.
-
Why 'Saturday Night Live' didn't air a new episode this weekend
Due to the continued film and TV writers' strike, "Saturday Night Live" did not air a new episode on Saturday evening, as originally planned.
-
Farewell to a legend: Fans attend visitation of Gordon Lightfoot in Orillia, Ont.
Fans of late folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot will have an opportunity to pay their respects in his Orillia, Ont., hometown today. A public visitation will be held for the musician from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Paul's United Church.
Business
-
How much of a raise should you ask for in a time of high inflation?
With the rising cost of food and living expenses, you might be considering asking for a raise. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributer Christopher Liew explains how inflation could determine the extent of your raise, as well as other key factors.
-
Employee turnover causes ripple effect, leads to more departures, UBC research finds
Employers vastly underestimate the impact of workers leaving an organization on staff left behind with a different workplace dynamic, leading to even more turnover, a new report says.
-
High costs putting farming out of reach for young people, affecting all Canadians
The rising cost of land is making it harder than ever for young farmers to enter the business. And those barriers come at a time when a growing number of older farmers are planning to leave the industry.
Lifestyle
-
Could you have royal lineage? One in 10 Canadians do -- here's how to find out
The recent spotlight on the Royal Family may lead to questions about lineage, and it turns out many Canadians have some kind of royal connection.
-
Her dad was diagnosed with cancer. To honour him, this teen donated thousands of books to kids in hospitals
Emily Bhatnagar has always found solace in reading. When she's struggling with anxiety and depression, she turns to books. So when she accidentally saw a text message on her father's phone notifying relatives he had stage 4 thyroid cancer, she masked her fears with the one thing she's always found comfort in.
-
P.E.I. chess champion wins 19 games at once
It’s a show of incredible skill, taking on 19 players at once, but Jorge Moreno isn’t worried at all. The Prince Edward Island chess champion moved from Peru to Canada to study at Holland College last year. He’s taken part in eight tournaments since then and hasn’t lost a ranked game since December.
Sports
-
Leafs Nation invades Florida ahead of Game 3 despite ticket restrictions
Toronto Maple Leafs fans have descended on the balmy U.S. city of Sunrise this weekend ahead of tonight’s playoff matchup with the Florida Panthers, despite the home team’s best efforts to keep Leafs Nation out.
-
McDavid, Draisaitl lead Oilers to 5-1 win over Knights to even playoff series 1-1
Connor McDavid scored twice, including a short-handed goal, for the Edmonton Oilers in a 5-1 win Saturday over the Vegas Golden Knights to even their playoff series at a win apiece.
-
Vida Blue, led Oakland to 3 World Series titles, dies at 73
Vida Blue, a hard-throwing left-hander who became one of baseball's biggest draws in the early 1970s and helped lead the brash Oakland Athletics to three straight World Series titles before his career was derailed by drug problems, has died. He was 73.
Autos
-
Ford recalls some U.S. vehicles for air bag inflator installation
Ford Motor Co. is recalling certain 2004 to 2006 Ranger vehicles because replacement front passenger air bag inflators may have been installed incorrectly.
-
From serving drinks to washing cars: Lewis Hamilton on what helped make him a sporting great
Lewis Hamilton is one of the greatest sportsmen of his generation, a seven-time world champion and an influential philanthropist. But there was a time when his life wasn't quite as glamorous.
-
U.S. probes complaint that woman was trapped in flaming SUV
U.S. safety regulators are investigating possible electrical problems in older Dodge Journeys after a woman was trapped and died when her SUV caught fire in December.