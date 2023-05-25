Dishwasher tips for cleaning better, more efficiently
Using a dishwasher might seem simple enough, but there are some tips and tricks that can help your dirty dishes come out sparkling.
Melissa Pateras, a TikTok cleaning influencer, says dishwasher filters need to be cleaned to get the maximum benefit.
"Most new-model dishwashers have removable filters, they all look a little bit different. But once you find yours, all you're going to do is pop it out," Pateras told CTV's Your Morning on Thursday. "It can be real bad, and then you're just going to wash it with soap and water in your sink."
Food particles will get stuck in the filter over time, Pateras said. She tries to clean hers once a month, since she runs her dishwasher every day.
Another thing people may not know is that dishwasher detergent has expiration dates.
"From the time that it's made, to warehousing to transportation to the store to your home, a lot of time has passed," she said. "And over time, a lot of the key ingredients can break down and become ineffective."
Her general rule is to avoid bulk buying for longer than four months to ensure the products are used within their expiration date.
For those who don't have a dishwasher, Pateras has a few tips for them to save money. According to her, there is only a need for a teaspoon of soap if it's good quality.
To hear all of Pateras's tips, click the video at the top of this article.
MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS
-
-
-
-
-
WATCH
WATCH | Irish kayakers get close encounter with curious shark
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | 'It breaks my heart': Celine Dion cancels 'Courage World Tour' concerts
Canadian songstress Celine Dion has cancelled all of her concerts scheduled through to early spring 2024.
Man in his 80s hospitalized after major fire at Montreal heritage building
The fire at a heritage building in downtown Montreal is still burning Friday morning, with Environment Canada issuing a special bulletin on poor air quality and reduced visibility due to the smoke. One person, a man in his 80s, was sent to hospital.
Feds warned about risks of delaying 24 Sussex decision almost a year before it closed
Almost a year before the closure of 24 Sussex Drive due to disrepair and an infestation of rodents, the chairman of the National Capital Commission's board of directors warned that further delaying a cabinet decision on the fate of the residence would put the whole structure at risk.
opinion | Naheed Nenshi: If you're hyper-partisan, you may not want to read this column
Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi explains in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca why he's lending his vote to Rachel Notley and the NDP this time.
More Canadians are experiencing allergies due to climate change, experts say
Allergies in both children and adults have definitely been on the rise over the last several years, much of the rise in allergies and asthma 'can be directly linked to climate change,' experts say.
Ont. university will waive tuition fees for students from First Nations whose traditional territory it's on
The University of Waterloo has announced it will offer free tuition to students from two First Nations whose traditional territory covers the land where the university is located.
Vancouver mayor 'incredibly disappointed' in port authority's decision to cancel Canada Day fireworks
Prior to the pandemic, tens of thousands would gather for fireworks over the Burrard Inlet on July 1. Now, the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority says the fireworks will not return anytime soon.
Passenger opens exit door during airplane flight in South Korea; 12 people injured slightly
A passenger opened an emergency exit door during a plane flight in South Korea on Friday, causing air to blast inside the cabin and slightly injure 12 people, officials said. The plane landed safely.
BREAKING | Death investigation underway outside Ontario daycare after child goes missing
A child was found dead after going missing from an Ontario town on Thursday night.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Death investigation underway outside Ontario daycare after child goes missing
A child was found dead after going missing from an Ontario town on Thursday night.
-
Man in his 80s hospitalized after major fire at Montreal heritage building
The fire at a heritage building in downtown Montreal is still burning Friday morning, with Environment Canada issuing a special bulletin on poor air quality and reduced visibility due to the smoke. One person, a man in his 80s, was sent to hospital.
-
Ont. university will waive tuition fees for students from First Nations whose traditional territory it's on
The University of Waterloo has announced it will offer free tuition to students from two First Nations whose traditional territory covers the land where the university is located.
-
Vancouver mayor 'incredibly disappointed' in port authority's decision to cancel Canada Day fireworks
Prior to the pandemic, tens of thousands would gather for fireworks over the Burrard Inlet on July 1. Now, the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority says the fireworks will not return anytime soon.
-
Northern Manitoba community evacuates due to wildfire; some starting to return home
Some people are starting to return home Thursday after a wildfire burning near a northern Manitoba community prompted emergency evacuations of more than 7,000 people Wednesday night.
-
Special rapporteur Johnston asked to testify before MPs on foreign interference report
MPs have reissued an invitation for special rapporteur David Johnston to testify before a parliamentary committee studying foreign interference, by June 6.
World
-
20 richest countries account for over half of 50 million people in 'modern slavery,' report says
The world's 20 richest countries are fuelling forced labour and account for over half the estimated 50 million people living in "modern slavery," according to a report released Wednesday.
-
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes sentenced to 18 years for seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 attack
Oath Keepers extremist group founder Stewart Rhodes was sentenced Thursday to 18 years in prison for orchestrating a weekslong plot that culminated in his followers attacking the U.S. Capitol in a bid to keep President Joe Biden out of the White House after winning the 2020 election.
-
Police in northern Peru port seize cocaine packets with Nazi flag printed on the outside
Peruvian anti-drug police seized 58 one-kilo packages of cocaine Thursday bearing a picture of a Nazi flag on the outside and the name Hitler printed in low relief.
-
Gabby Petito's parents get copy of letter that Brian Laundrie’s mom wrote him
Gabby Petito's parents now have a copy of a letter Brian Laundrie's mother wrote to her son, which included references to getting a shovel and burying a body. Attorneys for both sides argued in a Sarasota County, Florida, courtroom Wednesday over whether the letter is relevant to the lawsuit brought by Gabby Petito's parents.
-
Read the letter found in Brian Laundrie's backpack from his mom marked 'burn after reading'
The mother of Brian Laundrie, the man who killed his fiancée, Gabby Petito, and later himself in 2021, wrote to her son saying she would help him 'dispose of a body' or 'bake a cake with a file in it' to help him in jail, according to a copy of the undated letter obtained by CNN.
-
Rights groups slam severe Taliban restrictions on Afghan women as 'crime against humanity'
Two top rights groups on Friday slammed the severe restrictions imposed on women and girls by the Taliban in Afghanistan as gender-based persecution, which is a crime against humanity.
Politics
-
Feds warned about risks of delaying 24 Sussex decision almost a year before it closed
Almost a year before the closure of 24 Sussex Drive due to disrepair and an infestation of rodents, the chairman of the National Capital Commission's board of directors warned that further delaying a cabinet decision on the fate of the residence would put the whole structure at risk.
-
Special rapporteur Johnston asked to testify before MPs on foreign interference report
MPs have reissued an invitation for special rapporteur David Johnston to testify before a parliamentary committee studying foreign interference, by June 6.
-
Public safety minister announces funding for Akwesasne after migrant deaths
The federal government has announced funding to help the Akwesasne Mohawk Territory fight organized crime, after the death of eight migrants in the St. Lawrence River earlier this year.
Health
-
Canadian researcher helps define new standards for diagnosing concussions
Recognizing and properly diagnosing concussions has also been an issue in clinical settings. A Canadian researcher hopes that will change with a new diagnostic standard he helped develop.
-
COVID pill Paxlovid gets full U.S. FDA approval after more than a year of emergency use
Pfizer received full approval in the U.S. on Thursday for its COVID-19 pill Paxlovid that's been the go-to treatment against the coronavirus.
-
U.S. study finds 1 in 10 get long COVID after Omicron, starts identifying key symptoms
About 10 per cent of people appear to suffer long COVID after an Omicron infection, a lower estimate than earlier in the pandemic, according to a study of nearly 10,000 Americans that aims to help unravel the mysterious condition.
Sci-Tech
-
Elon Musk's Neuralink says has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans
Elon Musk's brain-implant company Neuralink on Thursday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had given the green light to its first-in-human clinical trial, a critical milestone after earlier struggles to gain approval.
-
Virgin Galactic completes final test flight before launching paying customers to space
Virgin Galactic completed what's expected to be its final test flight Thursday before taking paying customers on brief trips to space.
-
Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec join Ottawa in investigating ChatGPT
The governments of Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec are joining the federal privacy commissioner in investigating the company behind the artificial intelligence-powered chatbot, ChatGPT.
Entertainment
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'It breaks my heart': Celine Dion cancels 'Courage World Tour' concerts
Canadian songstress Celine Dion has cancelled all of her concerts scheduled through to early spring 2024.
-
Jully Black, Bret Hart among Canada's Walk of Fame inductees getting their stars
Movie star Keanu Reeves, singer Jully Black and retired professional wrestler Bret Hart are among the famous Canadians expected to be immortalized on Canada's Walk of Fame today.
-
Australians felt special connection to Tina Turner through their Nutbush dance and rugby league
Tina Turner's death is being mourned around the world. But in Australia, many people felt a special connection to the singer. Australians developed their own line dance moves to the song in the years after its 1973 release, and the dance's popularity spread through schools.
Business
-
Japan adopts new sanctions on Russia, criticizes its deal to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus
Japan on Friday approved additional sanctions against Russia over its war on Ukraine, including freezing the assets of dozens of individuals and groups and banning exports to Russian military-related organizations.
-
Deadline looming, Biden and McCarthy narrow in on budget deal to lift debt ceiling
Days from a deadline, U.S. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are narrowing in on a two-year budget deal aiming to curb federal deficits in exchange for lifting the nation's debt ceiling and staving off an economically devastating government default.
-
Stock market today: World markets higher as U.S. government debt talks said to make headway
World markets were mostly higher Friday, lifted by optimism that Congress and the president will strike a deal to unlock a vote for lifting the U.S. government's debt ceiling and avert a potentially calamitous default.
Lifestyle
-
Dishwasher tips for cleaning better, more efficiently
TikTok cleaning influencer Melissa Pateras says few people know how to clean their dishwasher filter, which could be the culprit to musty smelling plastic.
-
Caught on video: Baby moose stops traffic in B.C.
The moments when a mother moose and her baby stopped traffic on a Northern B.C. highway last week were caught on video by a truck driver.
-
Should I buy a cottage with friends or family?
As cottage season dawns, the prospect of joint ownership with family or friends grows anew for many Canadians, budding perennially like a lakeside plant.
Sports
-
British Cycling publishes new transgender policy with 'open' and 'female' categories
Riders who were born male will be prevented from racing in British Cycling's elite female events under a new transgender and non-binary participation policy published by the governing body on Friday.
-
Alonso hits MLB-best 19th HR, Carrasco gets 1st win as Mets rout Cubs 10-1 to avoid sweep
Pete Alonso launched his major league-leading 19th home run and Carlos Carrasco earned his first win this season as the New York Mets routed the Chicago Cubs 10-1 on Thursday night to avoid a three-game sweep.
-
Riley, d'Arnaud lead Braves to 8-5 win over Phillies in rematch of 2022 playoffs
Austin Riley hit a pair of monstrous homers and pinch-hitter Travis d'Arnaud came through with a tiebreaking, two-run single in the eighth inning that carried the Atlanta Braves to an 8-5 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday night.
Autos
-
Hyundai and LG announce US $4.3 billion plant in Georgia to build batteries for electric vehicles
Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution announced Thursday they will build a US $4.3 billion electric battery plant as part of Hyundai's new electric vehicle assembly plant in southeast Georgia.
-
opinion
opinion | Is it a good time to buy a new vehicle?
If you're like many would-be vehicle shoppers, you may be wondering when prices will finally drop. The good news is that the vehicle market seems to be finally stabilizing, says personal finance contributor Christopher Liew.
-
Ford electric vehicle owners to get access to Tesla Supercharger network starting next spring
All of Ford Motor Co.'s current and future electric vehicles will have access to about 12,000 Tesla Supercharger stations in the U.S. and Canada starting next spring.