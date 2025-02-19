ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Tourists flock to erupting volcano in Italy, blocking rescue workers

By CNN

Published

A crowd of tourists gather to witness a lava flow descend down the southwestern flank of Mount Etna. (Salvatore Allegra/Anadolu/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.