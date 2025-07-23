ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

The underwater city where black roses bloom

By CNN

Updated

Published

Halfeti was partially submerged to create a resevoir and dam in 2000. (sinan dogan/iStockphoto/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.