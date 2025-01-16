ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Online wills are convenient and cheaper but come with potential pitfalls

By The Canadian Press

Published

Erin Bury and her husband Kevin Oulds, shown in a handout photo, launched Willful almost eight years ago to offer affordable and accessible way to set up wills. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Erin Bury




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.