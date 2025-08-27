Lifestyle

Nonalcoholic beer and mocktails can help people stay sober or drink less, but are not for everyone

By The Associated Press

Published

Bartender Shelby Campos mixes a non-alcoholic beverage - or mocktail - at the non-alcoholic Good News Bar, Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.