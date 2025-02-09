ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Married for 50 years, these psychologists who study love share what they’ve learned to do — and not to do — to stay happy

By CNN

Published

Psychologists Arthur and Elaine Aron pose for a photo in their home on February 6. (Laura Oliverio/CNN via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.