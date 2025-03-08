ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

If your dog looks like you, there may be a psychological reason

By CNN

Published

In one study, participants were able to match purebred dogs with their owners based on photographs alone. Evan Richman/The Boston Globe/Getty Images via CNN Newsource


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.