ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Easily distracted? How to improve your attention span

By The Associated Press

Published

A woman looks at her phone while watching the sun set in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.