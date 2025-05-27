ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Do summer camp costs and vacation time create challenges for working parents?

By Daniel Otis

Published

Counselors perform a camp song during closing campfire, Thursday, June 20, 2024, at YMCA Camp Kern in Oregonia, Ohio. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.