ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Divorce registries can help destigmatize divorce, provide support, experts say

By Robin Della Corte

Published

Wedding rings sit on a table in Memphis, Tenn. on March 22, 2015. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht) (Karen Pulfer Focht/THE CANADIAN PRESS)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.