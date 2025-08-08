ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Bugs are popular pets in nature-loving Japan, buzzing with lessons about ecology and species

By The Associated Press

Published

Asahi Yamauchi, 4, looks at a beetle and plays at an exhibition devoted to insects in Tokyo, Thursday, July 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Yuri Kageyama)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.