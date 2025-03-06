ADVERTISEMENT

Angry Birds, Frogger and others are finalists for the World Video Game Hall of Fame

By The Associated Press

This photo from the The Strong's World Video Game Hall of Fame in Rochester, N.Y., shows the 12 finalists being considered for induction in 2025: Age of Empires, Angry Birds, Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, Defender, Frogger, Golden Eye, Golden Tee, Harvest Moon, Mattel Football, Quake, NBA 2K, and Tamagotchi.


















