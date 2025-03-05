ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

A tiny island country is selling citizenship for US$105,000 to save itself from rising seas

By CNN

Published

A beach in Ewa on the Pacific island of Nauru, on September 2, 2018. (Mike Leyral/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.