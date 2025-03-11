ADVERTISEMENT

A 4-year-old’s mom ate his ice cream. He called the cops

Police officers in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, surprised a little boy with ice cream after he called 911 to report his mother ate his dessert last week. Village Of Mount Pleasant Police Department via CNN Newsource


















