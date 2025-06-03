ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

200-year-old condom decorated with erotic art goes on display in Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

This image made available by the Rijksmueum shows a condom with print, circa 1830, displayed at Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum. (Kelly Schenk/Rijksmuseum via AP) (Kelly Schenk/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.