6-year-old's acts of kindness make waves in St. John's, N.L.

Jackson Price has had a good fall.

He's been featured in the local newspaper, he's been on TV, he was invited to speak at to a university group — and he started Grade 1.

The six-year-old boy is getting lots of attention in Newfoundland and Labrador for his small acts of kindness in the city of St. John's.

Since September, he's delivered sandwiches, cold plates, hot chocolates and soups to vulnerable populations in the city. He's now working on Christmas cards that he and his family hope to deliver on Christmas Day.

"I have no idea where he came up with the idea … Like, for someone six years old to fathom the interest in doing something like this," Jackson's mom, Jennifer Smith, told CTV National News.

It started with a hard question: One day, Jackson asked his mom why there were bunches of tents erected in a homeless encampment along a popular St. John's road.

"I said 'They have no homes,' so I said 'They're staying in tents,'" Smith explained.

"He was quiet for a moment, and then shortly after that he said 'Mommy can we make sandwiches someday to deliver to the homeless?'"

Jackson and his family have since delivered cold plate meals to 14 people on the streets of downtown St. John's and prepared 20 meals for people near the Colonial Building.

Jackson gets some help from his older sister, who organizes online fundraising, and from his mom and dad.

He's won a lot of recognition from his peers and family friends for his work. When Jackson spoke to a group at Memorial University, they surprised him with a book full of stickers, and some money — $87 —to go to his next charitable cause.

For his part, Jackson says the reason for all the work is simple.

"Because I wanted to help."