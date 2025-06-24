ADVERTISEMENT

Guelph

Guelph senior loses $15K to deepfake scam

By Jennifer K. Baker



As artificial intelligence technology advances, cybersecurity experts warn it’s getting easier to make convincing ads for online scams as eerily realistic-looking deepfake videos of news anchors and celebrities rapidly spread online. (Pexels)


















