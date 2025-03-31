ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Weekend ice storm disrupts LRT in Waterloo Region

By Shelby Knox

Published

People living near Waterloo Region’s Light Rail Transit (LRT) line got a bit of a light show as an ice storm rolled across the province.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.