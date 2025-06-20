ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

‘We will do better’: Business director of Dutchie’s reacts after being fined for wage theft

By Heather Senoran

Published

Dutchie’s Fresh Market and its business director Michael Renkema have been sentenced after pleading guilty to wage theft. CTV’s Heather Senoran reports.


















