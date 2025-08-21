ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

‘We pulled together’: One year after EF2 tornado hits Ayr, community reflects on resilience

By Hannah Schmidt

Published

A funnel clouds was photographed in Ayr, Ont. in Aug. 2024. (Courtesy: Team Vincent Motorsports)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.