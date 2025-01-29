ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police Service responds to almost 100 collisions in 5 hours

By Shelby Knox

Published

A Waterloo Regional Police Service vehicle and fire crews respond to a crash on Jan. 29, 2025. (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Police Service on X)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.