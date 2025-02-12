ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Waterloo Region gives e-scooter pilot project a five-year extension

By Jennifer K. Baker

Published

Waterloo Region residents took 170,000 rides on Neuron Mobility scooters and e-bikes since 2023. CTV’s Ashley Bacon finds out why staff hope to keep it going.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.