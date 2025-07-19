ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Victim injured during buy-and-sell meetup in downtown Kitchener

By Jennifer K. Baker

Published

A sign at the Buy and Sell Exchange Zone for Waterloo Regional Police. (Source: WRPS)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.