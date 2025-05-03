ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Validation process flips Ontario riding from Conservative to Liberal, automatic recount triggered

By Shelby Knox

Published

A riding in Ontario is going red after a vote validation process showed a Liberal candidate won by fewer than 30 votes. CTV's Krista Simpson reports.


















