ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Unactivated gift card barcodes applied to meat packages in latest scam: WRPS

By Heather Senoran

Published

WRPS posted a video on X that appears to show people handling meat packages at a grocery store. (X/@WRPSToday)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.