ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Two of Canada’s largest outdoor pools opening for the season in Brantford and Dunnville

By Shelby Knox

Published

A stock photo showing two children playing in water. (Pexels/Juan Salamanca)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.