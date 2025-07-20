ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Top stories of the week: Food truck flips, bringing Newfoundland to Cambridge, and former principal admits wrongdoing

By Jennifer K. Baker

Published

Floating food truck flips at Turkey Point marina

'Pottahawk Weekend' makes waves on Lake Erie

Sentencing submissions for former Kitchener elementary school principal

Bringing Newfoundland to Cambridge, Ont.

