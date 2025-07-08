ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Three people arrested, one still wanted, for abduction and death of Cambridge man

By Jennifer K. Baker

Published

A man from Cambridge, Ont. has died in a crash after police said he was abducted. CTV’s Hannah Schmidt has more on the ongoing investigation.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.