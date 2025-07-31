ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

SPCA and Humane Society in Niagara Region receives 76 cats in 4 days

By Shelby Knox

Published

14 adult female cats were put inside a wire dog cage with a note reading “Please find these cats a home. I am unable to care for them. I’m sorry.” (Courtesy: Niagara SPCA & Humane Society)


















