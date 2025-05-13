ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Shooting under investigation in Brantford, police locate evidence near downtown intersection

By Hannah Schmidt

Published

Shortly after 2:00 a.m. Tuesday, officers with the Brantford Police Service responded to reports of gunfire near the intersection of Murray Street and Chatham Street. (X / @BrantfordPolice)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.