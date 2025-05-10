ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Region of Waterloo celebrates Compost Awareness Week with free soil and a peek behind the bins

By Hannah Schmidt

Published

The Region of Waterloo celebrates Compost Awareness Week with free compost and waste management plant tours. CTV's Hannah Schmidt tells us more.


















