Pistachios in your pantry? What experts say you should do amid a salmonella recall

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall notice for some Andalos brand baklava pastries containing pistachios, distributed in New Brunswick, Ontario, Quebec and sold online. Most of the recalled products, seen in this composite of handout photos, were sold at a bakery in Montreal and served to customers between June 25 and July 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Canadian Food Inspection Agency (Mandatory Credit)